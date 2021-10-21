Young Thug has revealed that he recorded his track ‘Day Before’ in the studio with Mac Miller the day before he died.

Mac Miller passed away on September 7th, 2018 at the age of 26 following an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, with Young Thug admitting the pair recording the track was a “crazy” coincidence.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club show on New York’s Power 105.1 FM, the 30-year-old hip-hop star recalled: “I was with Mac the day before he died. He was at my studio. We did the song on my album. This s***’s so crazy but it’s coincidental.

“He came to the studio, did the song. The next day he died. And the song that we did at the studio, the name of the song is ‘Day Before’. But the song is just about … women … It was like, flamboyant.

“I think deep on that, because it’s like, is that a sign? At some point you want to know. At some point it’s like, have you ever just wished God could really just talk to you?”

‘Day Before’ features on Thug’s latest album, Punk, which was released last week and also features the late Juice WRLD, Travis Scott, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and Doja Cat.

Last month, rappers such as Kid Cudi and Kehlani paid tribute to Mac Miller on the third anniversary of his death.

Cudi, who also paid tribute to Miller during his 2019 Coachella set, wrote on Twitter “always in my heart man,” while Kehlani added on her account, “forever n ever.”

Meanwhile, rapper Juicy J encouraged his followers to “smoke out and listen to Mac Miller all day, and Anderson. Paak said “love and miss you, my brother.”

On top of that, Ty Dolla $ign – who recently featured Miller’s posthumous vocals on his and Dvsn’s Cheers to the Best Memories track ‘I Believed It’ – retweeted a post from the official The Mac Miller Memoir Twitter account that remembered “the man who’s music inspired and saved a generation.”

Check out ‘Day Before’ by Young Thug ft. Mac Miller: