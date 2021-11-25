Young Thug is currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle surrounding a $1 million dollar bag of his that went missing.

The incident allegedly occurred in last year on November 1st, 2020, when Young Thug accidentally misplaced his Louis Vuitton bag next to his Lamborghini at his building complex. The lawsuit claims that the building’s concierge was responsible for the loss of the bag containing the very expensive valuables.

Lawyers representing the building complex have since clapped back in a new court filing, saying that Young Thug’s own “negligence and failure to exercise ordinary care” played a part in the disappearance of the bag.

But, Young Thug’s lawyers aren’t having a bar and have slammed this claim.

“The suggestion my client’s negligence – if any – outweighs the defendants’ ignores the simple facts the defendants’ employees acted to secure the property, knew whose property it was, committed to keep the property safe in a secure location, communicated to my client they would keep the property secure, and then released the property to an unknown person,” Thug’s lawyer, Charles Hoffecker told Rolling Stone.

“Now that the defendants have filed their answer, we look forward to pursuing Young Thug’s rights through the litigation process,” he added.

You may be wondering what exactly was inside the bag that had its worth placed well above one million dollars? The contents included $40,000 in cash, a diamond-encrusted watch worth around $57,000, a diamond chain valued around $37,000 and a hard drive containing approximately 200 unreleased songs, which the rapper claimed is worth at least $1 million.

“Young Thug is also suing the building for damages, citing negligence and failure to train its employees. He seeks “the full present day value of his lost property in an amount to be proven at trial”, and an unspecified value of funds to cover litigation and attorney’s fees.

