Much loved Wollongong festival Yours & Owls have announced a change of date to their 2021 event.

Originally set to take place in January, the event has been moved to Saturday, April 17th and Sunday, April 18th 2021.

In a statement, organisers revealed the event had been pushed back due to complications of the ongoing pandemic.

“We want to deliver the festival to you all in the closest form possible that you are used to from us,” the statement read.

“With January now on our doorstep and so many regulations still up in the air, we have decided to move to April to give us a more concrete opportunity to achieve that and ensure you all have time to sort your travel and accom logistics.”

The news marks the second date change Yours & Owls have had as a result of COVID-19, with January initially chosen as an alternative to October 2020.

Much to the relief of ticketholders, the event’s stellar lineup will not be affected by the date change.

Tones and I, BENEE, DMA’s, Lime Cordiale, Cosmo’s Midnight and PNAU are among the biggest names set to grace the stage at Wollongong’s Stuart Park.

While those who can still attend in April simply have to hold on to their tickets, those unable to make the new dates will be able to have their tickets refunded.

From Tuesday, December 8th, ticketholders will have 14 days in which to process their refund.

For those who are now itching to get in on the action, resale info can be found over at Moshtix and Tixel.

Check out the wrap video of the 2019 Yours & Owls festival:

Yours & Owls Festival 2021

Saturday, April 17th – Sunday, April 18th, 2021

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

More info: Yours & Owls