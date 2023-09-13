The Yours & Owls 2023 lineup just got a little bigger.

The annual Yours & Owls festival lineup dropped in June, with international artists returning for the first time since 2020 and a new home, The University of Wollongong, confirmed for the next three years.

Chet Faker (returning to Australia for his first local live show since 2015 under his original name), Ocean Alley, Oliver Tree, Vera Blue, and Earl Sweatshirt were just some of the big names confirmed to appear at the festival.