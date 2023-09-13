The Yours & Owls 2023 lineup just got a little bigger.
The annual Yours & Owls festival lineup dropped in June, with international artists returning for the first time since 2020 and a new home, The University of Wollongong, confirmed for the next three years.
Chet Faker (returning to Australia for his first local live show since 2015 under his original name), Ocean Alley, Oliver Tree, Vera Blue, and Earl Sweatshirt were just some of the big names confirmed to appear at the festival.
Last year’s headliners Hilltop Hoods were also confirmed to make their own welcome Your & Owls return in 2023. And now two massive headliners in Flight Facilities and Pendulum have been added to the bill.
Acclaimed electronic duo Flight Facilities will perform one of their renowned Decade DJ sets at Yours & Owls on the Sunday, while electronic rockers Pendulum will perform on the same day.
Yours & Owls takes place on the weekend of October 14th-15th this year. For full details and updates, head to Yours & Owls Festival.
Yours & Owls 2023
Lineup
Flight Facilities (Decades DJ Set) | Pendulum
Bakar| Broods |Chet Faker
Descendents | Earl Sweatshirt
Golden Features | Hilltop Hoods
Hobo Johnson | Lil Tjay | Masego
Meg Mac | Ocean Alley | Oliver Tree | Peach Pit
Safia | Vera Blue
Angel Du$t | Big Wett | Daily J | Dice | Ekkstacy | Fazerdaze
Forest Claudette | James Marriott | King Mala | Old Mervs
Pacific Avenue | Phony Ppl | Redhook | Royal Otis
RVG | Shagrock | Sorry | Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers
Teenage Dads | The Grogans | The Rions | The Terrys
The Vanns | Tia Gostelow | Wallice
Babyface Mal | | Billy Otto | | Full Flower Moon Band
Girl And Girl | Go-Jo | Lazywax | | Phoebe Go | Possehot
Rum Jungle | Stevan | Stumps | These New South Whales | Towns | YB| Wiigz
Plus More!!
Das Shmelthaus Lineup
Object Blue B2B, TSVI, Cleo, Club Angel, DJ PGZ, Kornél Kovács, Lauren Hansom B2B
Mike Who, Luca Lozano, Sam Alfred, Seb Wildblood, Skatebard, Tangela