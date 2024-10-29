Yours and Owls Festival is gearing up for 2025 with a fresh setting and a huge lineup that’s taking over Wollongong’s South Beach on March 1st and 2nd.

After a milestone 10th birthday celebration, the festival is making a move to Wollongong Foreshore, close to the CBD, for easier access to transport, accommodations, and local spots.

Australian country powerhouse Brad Cox joins the festival’s already eclectic lineup. The ARIA-nominated, Golden Guitar-winning singer-songwriter from Jindabyne will add his distinct, chart-topping sound to a bill that’s pulling together a diverse range of talent. Leading the lineup are post-punk favourites Fontaines D.C., rap trailblazer Denzel Curry, UK indie legends The Kooks, and American rock icons Goo Goo Dolls.

Rounding out the mix are acts like Elderbrook, Honey Dijon, Peach PRC, JPEGMAFIA, The Jungle Giants, and The Veronicas. Expect four stages across two days, with a blend of genres, local art, food, and drinks—all framed by the beachside backdrop of Dharawal Country.

With a festival location shift to the CBD, Yours and Owls are working closely with Wollongong’s local businesses, making it easy to explore the area in between acts. More artist announcements are expected, with the lineup already featuring names like Slowly Slowly, Hockey Dad, Allday, Coterie, San Cisco, and Sycco.

Tickets go on general sale October 30th, with pre-sale starting on October 29th. For more details, head to yoursandowlsfestival.com.au

Yours & Owls 2025

Presented by triple j

Yours and Owls 2025 will be 16+ in 2025; all people aged 16 + 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.