Content Warning: This article about Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Youtube has responded to Evan Rachel Wood’s calls to remove Marilyn Manson’s ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video from the platform.

Earlier this week, Evan Rachel Wood shared a petition on her Instagram story asking for Marilyn Manson’s ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video to be taken down from the platform.

The move came after the documentary Phoenix Rising, which details Wood’s time with Marilyn Manson and dives into the allegations against him, aired on HBO Max earlier this week.

In the documentary, Wood alleged that she was “essentially raped on camera” by Manson on the set of his 2008 music video ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’. In her statement, the actress said that she was subjected to perform acts “things that were not what was pitched” to her during the recording.