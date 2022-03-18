Content Warning: This article about Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence.
If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Youtube has responded to Evan Rachel Wood’s calls to remove Marilyn Manson’s ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video from the platform.
Earlier this week, Evan Rachel Wood shared a petition on her Instagram story asking for Marilyn Manson’s ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video to be taken down from the platform.
The move came after the documentary Phoenix Rising, which details Wood’s time with Marilyn Manson and dives into the allegations against him, aired on HBO Max earlier this week.
In the documentary, Wood alleged that she was “essentially raped on camera” by Manson on the set of his 2008 music video ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’. In her statement, the actress said that she was subjected to perform acts “things that were not what was pitched” to her during the recording.
“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day.” she said, also adding that she was barely conscious, having been given absinthe on set.
Love Classic Rock?
Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Now, YouTube has responded to Wood’s calls to remove the music video from the platform.
“We’re monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action if we determine there is a breach of our creator responsibility guidelines,” said YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon. As of now, the music video is still up on the platform.
According to the platform’s community guidelines, a user can have their channel removed or monetisation suspended if their behaviour “harms” YouTube users.
Pitchfork also noted that a video could also be taken down if a relevant conviction, confession, or legal ruling came up. This doesn’t seem to be on the horizon, since Manson sued Wood prior to the premier of the documentary.
As of now, the petition has fulfilled just 70% of its goal of getting 10,000 signatures.
“Evan has re-victimized herself over and over again to create change and a statute of limitations in the state of California, and doesn’t deserve a constant reminder of her sexual assault on the internet.” the petition says.