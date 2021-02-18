YUGYEOM, formerly the endearing ‘maknae’ of GOT7, has officially signed with AOMG. So, like, we’re not the only screaming, right?

I mean, it isn’t like it was easy to control Yugyeom when he was the evil ‘maknae’ (the Korean term for the youngest person in a group) of GOT7. Now that he’s signed with AOMG — helmed by Korean-American hip-hop icon Jay Park — boy’s going to be unstoppable.

That’s right. YUGYEOM, formerly of GOT7, has signed with AOMG. The agency confirmed the news earlier today, accompanying it with a dance visual to reintroduce him as a solo act.

“We are here to announce that YUGYEOM is officially signed with AOMG to take a new step together. Please keep your eyes out on YUGYEOM’s various musical activities with AOMG.” said the company in a statement.

Rumors of YUGYEOM heading to AOMG surfaced in early January as speculations about GOT7’s future at JYP Entertainment caught fire. As the septet neared the end of their contract, fans rightly guessed that the members would head their separate ways.

As expected, GOT7 said goodbye to their former agency soon after, promising their fans that despite going solo, they would still be seven: “All of us want to continue making music for Ahgase, share it together, and continue spending time together in the future!”

YUGYEOM being part of AOMG also sees things come full-circle, at least in some ways. For the uninitiated, AOMG founder Jay Park also started his career at JYP Entertainment. Following a controversy. Park left the company in 2009, eventually becoming a seminal voice for Asian-Americans as a solo artist in the US.

Check out ‘FRANCHISE’ Dance Visual by YUGYEOM: