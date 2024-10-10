Content Warning: The following article about Yung Filly discusses sexual assault.

British rapper and YouTube star Yung Filly, aka Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been granted bail after being charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Perth during his Australian tour, according to ABC.

The 29-year-old, who is known for his YouTube channel and his venture into rap music, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s woman in his hotel room following a performance at Bar1 nightclub in Perth, on September 28th.

Yung Filly had completed his show in Perth and gone on to perform in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, where he was arrested and extradited to Perth to face charges. He appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on October 9th, with three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and four counts of sexual penetration without consent.

The prosecution stated, “No ordinary person can consent in th`ese circumstances. Across her body is a history of violent acts… We say these photos and what is alleged is beyond the pale, beyond what could be considered to be a consensual act.”

He’s also facing a charge of “impeding a person’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck”.

Despite objections from WA police prosecutor Julius Depetro, Magistrate Tanya Watt granted bail under strict conditions. Yung Filly must remain in Western Australia, report to police daily, and avoid any contact with the alleged victim.

He has also been banned from posting about the case on social media and was required to post a $100,000 surety. Depetro opposed the bail application, citing the rapper’s significant financial resources and influence as reasons he might flee or interfere with witnesses.

The prosecution presented what they described as “extremely strong” evidence, including CCTV footage and photographs of the woman’s injuries, which they argued were inconsistent with consensual acts.

Depetro added that Yung Filly’s social media following of over eight million people could pose a risk of witness interference.

“This has already made headlines,” he said. “Given the nature of social media, the nature of people jumping on bandwagons, given the nature of (the) power imbalance between the parties.”

“There is no guarantee given [his] significant means we will be able to bring him back to face these charges,” Depetro added.

In response, Yung Filly’s lawyer, Seamus Rafferty SC, argued that his client’s status as a global influencer should not affect his right to bail, and suggested that he would face onerous conditions if remanded in Perth’s Hakea Prison.

Rafferty also challenged the prosecution’s evidence, stating that the issue of intoxication would be central to the trial.

For those affected by sexual assault or violence, support is available through Rape Crisis on 1800 RESPECT in Australia