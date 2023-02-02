Rick Astley definitely isn’t coming, but Yung Gravy has added a wealth of Australian talent to his upcoming tour of the country.

The viral sensation revealed late last year that he would be touring Australia and New Zealand in 2023, even adding a second and final Sydney show due to overwhelming demand. The breakout rapper sold out his initial Sydney and Melbourne dates in less than one week.

And now he’s confirmed some top support acts for the upcoming tour. Mason Dane, one of the country’s best rising rappers and close friend of T-Pain, will support Yung Gravy in Sydney.

In Adelaide, genre-hopping local talent Kanada The Loop will do their thing, while powerful lyricist Chiseko has been enlisted to support in Perth.

Upbeat hip hop pair Safety Club will perform in Brisbane, and Melbourne will be treated to a support slot from future star Babyface Mal.

The upcoming tour is in support of Yung Gravy’s new album Marvelous, which dropped last October. It contains mammoth hits like ‘Betty (Get Money)’, which reworked the classic chorus of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

With over 200 million streams worldwide, the track has gone gold in the U.S. and Canada, while it also became the rapper’s first Top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Yung Gravy’s will head Down Under after completing a huge co-headline tour of North America alongside bbno$, while he’s also recently undertook a co-headline tour of his home country with Dillon Francis.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Hip Hop Observer.

Yung Gravy 2023 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Tickets on sale now via secretsounds.com

Thursday, February 9th*

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 10th (SOLD OUT)*

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 11th**

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 17th (SOLD OUT)^

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, February 18th (SOLD OUT)^^

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, February 19th (SOLD OUT)^^^

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 21st

Venue TBA, Christchurch, NZ

Thursday, February 23rd

Venue TBA, Wellington, NZ

Friday, February 24th

Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, February 25th

Venue TBA, Dunedin, NZ

**with Mason Dane

**with Kanada The Loop

^with Chiseko

^^with Safety Club

^^^with Babyface Mal