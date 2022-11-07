Yung Gravy, one of the biggest viral breakout rappers of the last few years, has announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The multiplatinum artist has become a phenomenon for both his music and personal life, from sampling Rick Astley to flirting with Jackie O on live radio.

The much-anticipated tour will see Yung Gravy perform in nine cities across the two countries, beginning at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on February 10th and ending in Dunedin on February 25th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 11th at 10am local time. Pre-sale is available from Thursday, November 10th at 10am local time (sign up here).

The upcoming tour is in support of the rapper’s new album Marvelous, which dropped late last month. It contains mammoth hits like ‘Betty (Get Money)’, which reworked the classic chorus of Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’.

With over 200 million streams worldwide, the track has gone gold in the U.S. and Canada, while it also became the rapper’s first Top 10 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart.

Yung Gravy’s will head Down Under after completing a huge co-headline tour of North America alongside bbno$, while he’s also recently undertook a co-headline tour of his home country with Dillon Francis.

Yung Gravy 2023 Australian and New Zealand Tour

Pre-sale begins Thursday, November 10th (10am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, November 11th (10am local time)

Friday, February 10th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 11th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 17th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Saturday, February 18th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, February 19th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 21st

Venue TBA, Christchurch, NZ

Friday, February 24th

Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, February 25th

Venue TBA, Dunedin, NZ