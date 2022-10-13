BOY $COUT GATSBY and Mason Dane, two of Australia’s best rising hip hop stars, have combined on new single ‘Rolls Royce’.

The Wollongong-based artist recruited Dane for the energetic track, which sees the pair rap about life’s luxuries, no matter if they’re big or small.

“‘Rolls Royce’ is about wanting to win and get it all for my family and people,” BOY $COUT GATSBY explains. “Mason and I linked up like a year ago and immediately it was like, oh he’s different. He quickly became like family to me, which makes the general theme of song easy with him.”

Mixed and mastered by LA-based producer Need (Juice WRLD, The KID LAROI) and produced by young European beat-maker Malloy (iamjakehill), there’s talent working across ‘Rolls Royce’.

‘Rolls Royce’ is the follow-up to BOY $COUT GATSBY’s recent single ‘Wish You Well’, which was his first track since signing to the Mushroom/100s + 1000s family. ‘Wish You Well’ earned over 50,000 streams on Spotify in just its first week, later being added to Spotify, YouTube, and SoundCloud playlists.

His collaborator Dane has also enjoyed a huge year, hanging out with T-Pain and releasing the remix hit ‘DASH’ with the autotune icon.

“GATSBY and I have such a natural chemistry on and off the mic and to have it all packaged with this insane video just makes it that better,” the rapper says about his latest collaboration.

The video in question is directed by Bronson Moyle/Moonboy Entertainment, and sees the pair of rappers inside a UFO and, you guessed it, a Rolls Royce, with the clip also featuring some eye-popping visual effects. Several renowned YouTubers and TikTokers also make brief appearances, including famed Fortnite gamer Fresh.

BOY $COUT Gatsby’s ‘Rolls Royce’ is out now.

Check out ‘Rolls Royce’ by BOY $COUT GATSBY ft. Mason Dane: