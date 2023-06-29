Two of the biggest viral successes of the last couple of years have combined again on a new track. Yung Gravy and bbno$ have linked up for new single “You Need Jesus”, working together under the catchy moniker BABY GRAVY.

It’s a taste of the upcoming Baby Gravy 3, the third collaborative album between Yung Gravy and bbno$ and their first in three years.

On their new track, BABY GRAVY veered towards being sacrilegious. “You need Jesus, go back to church,” bbno$ insists; “Three wise hoes… what would Jesus do?” Gravy retorts. Seriously.

You can listen to the track below. An official video clip will follow on Friday, July 7th, directed by Karl Jungquist (Marshmallow, Grandson), which is set to feature Gravy and bbno$ as pastors smiting nonbelievers.

“You Need Jesus” follows previous single “Goodness Gracious”, which racked up millions of streams since its release in May.

The two artists released the initial Baby Gravy EP in 2017, following it up three years later with the full-length Baby Gravy 2. The later contained curious song titles like “Justin Bieber Wrist”, “Welcome to Chilis”, and “Myrtle Beach Summer 1974”.

Both Yung Gravy and bbno$ spent time in Australia recently. Yung Gravy toured Australia and New Zealand in February, enlisting local rapping talent like Mason Dane to support him. bbno$ did likewise in April, bringing along BOY $COUT GATSBY for the tour.

Before their Australia and New Zealsnd trips, Gravy and bbno$ completed a huge co-headlining tour of North America together.

As a solo artist, Gravy released his latest album, Marvelous, late last year, which featured guest spots from Dillon Francis, T-Pain and, yes, bbno$.

bbno$, meanwhile, released his own solo album, Bag or Die, last October, and before you ask – Gravy featured on one of its tracks.

BABY GRAVY’s “You Need Jesus” is out now. Baby Gravy 3 is out August 18th via Virgin Music (pre-save/pre-order here).