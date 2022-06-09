Best mates Mason Dane and T-Pain have shared the highly-anticipated T-Mix of Dane’s viral hit ‘DASH’.

The young Aussie rapper’s relationship with T-Pain has been well-documented by now. Dane dropped ‘DASH’ in T-Pain’s Twitch livestream, hoping for a positive reaction.

Not even in his wildest dreams could he have predicted the wildly enthusiastic reaction he would unleash: after pulling some crazy faces,” T-Pain shouted. “I wanna hate this so bad. I want this to be the worst song of all time But god dammit this song is so good. I’m gonna punch this guy in the face… as per my arguments on social media, I’m not supposed to like it at all… you making me contradict myself!”

The track immediately took off, soon going viral on TikTok and gaining an incredible amount of streams on Spotify. After recently flying to Atlanta to meet the man who made all the success possible, Dane and T-Pain have taken their budding friendship to another level with the release of this new remix.

“Being able to finally release this remix is so exciting and it’s super surreal,” Dane says. “Being a kid growing up and listening to t-pain is something I think most of us can relate to, so to be able to have built this relationship with him and be able to share a song with him is just crazy. Massive love to Pain and his team for not only blessing me with this remix but also all the hospitality and love they’ve shown on my trip to the states.”

The accompany music video was filmed at T-Pain’s own house in the early hours of the morning. It’s equal parts hilarious, fire & fitting to the story thus far. I’m super grateful to have it shot by an Aussie, we had to bring the last addition out to get it done & I’m just super gassed that it’s finally out,” Dane adds.

Dane wrapped up a national headline tour in support of his EP Chasing Home last month. The 7-track EP featured previous singles ‘White Mercedes’ and ‘Pretty Pearl’.

Mason Dane and T-Pain’s ‘DASH’ T-Mix is out now.

