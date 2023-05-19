It’s been a busy period for BOY $COUT GATSBY. After supporting viral sensation bbno$ (maybe they bonded over having dollar signs in their name), the Aussie rapper has now joined forces with Oliver Cronin for his new single.

Titled “One Time”, the collaborative track combines energetic club production with a surprising acoustic guitar line. Produced by Tasker (YNG Martyr) and mixed by Scotty Bay (21 Savage, Polo G), “One Time” makes for quite the trippy trap anthem.

It’s the latest notable collaboration for the rising Gamilaraay rapper, with BOY $COUT GATSBY previously working with Mason Dane and YNG Martyr. Such collaborations have helped him bypass he 8 million streams mark, an impressive feat for the Wollongong native.

“”One Time is about doing everything in your power to make love work, despite the obvious that it isn’ meant to be,” BOY $COUT GATSBY says. “I think our youth is kinda underlined with self-destruction, we’re learning how to love and that can be explosive especially in our current day and age.

“The moment I wrote the hook, I knew I needed to get my boy Oliver Cronin on the track, the way the melodies bend was just perfect for his voice.”

Cronin is equally enthused about the collaboration. “When Gatsby hit me asking me to be on the track, I knew I had to jump on it,” he adds. “While the overall theme of the song is about fighting for love and trying everything to make it work, I wrote my verse from a more toxic standpoint. Love is an extremely powerful emotion and at times can lead to us making regrettable decisions.”

Cronin recently met with Rolling Stone AU/NZ to chart his journey to the top. “Cronin is unapologetic about his hustle: a bubbling talent crafted on a staunch fusion of hard work and strategy, and paired with an autopsy-like examination of industry mechanics,” the publication wrote.

BOY $COUT GATSBY’s “One Time” (ft. Oliver Cronin) is out now via 100s + 1000s.