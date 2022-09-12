American rapper and social media personality Yung Gravy revealed that while touring with Limp Bizkit he was given some surprising drug advice from Fred Durst.

Yung Gravy, real name Matthew Hauri, supported Limp Bizket on various dates of their North American ‘Still Sucks’ tour this year.

“The band is really cool and Fred Durst is such a nice guy. The whole band is down to earth,” he told NME.

Hauri added that unlike many famous rock bands who are known for dabbling in things like drugs and alcohol, Durst warned him to stay away from the former. “I think any artist gets the same kind of memo from a mentor, but Fred Durst, he was like ‘man don’t get too into drugs’. That’s what everyone says, and that’s what I’d say to anyone else [because] I’ve had phases before when I was too into drugs and drinking.” the 26-year-old explained.

In the past, Durst compared fame to shooting up drugs, before clarifying that he has never tried drugs.

“It was like shooting up. The needle’s in, I’m f****** going… not literally, because I’ve never touched drugs. It was crazy. Everywhere I go, I’m there in person, but I was carrying around this giant person behind me on a chain,” he said.

He added: “I didn’t say no. I said yes to everything. I was just a kid from a farm in North Carolina, and I wondered how I was sitting in Hugh Hefner’s office. I never said no to anything but drugs. Everything else, I said ‘Yes’. No girls ever liked me and so when the girls started coming, even though it was superficial, I said yes. I said, ‘Bring it on!’. I couldn’t believe that all of these girls would sleep with me and not care about how boring I am. It was just yes, yes, yes to everything but drugs.”

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.