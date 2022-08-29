A strange new celebrity couple could have just made its debut because Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s mum just locked lips on the MTV VMAs red carpet.

After months of online flirting, the viral rapper and Sheri Easterling stepped out together for the first time at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

If you’re wondering what the hell’s going on, here’s a refresher: Gravy claimed on a podcast earlier this month that he and TikTok star Addison’s mum could be a thing very soon.

“It’s real. It’s real. She’s recently single,” Gravy said after the host asked him outright about Sheri. Addison’s mum recently became estranged from her husband, Monty Lopez, after he was accused of cheating on her with a younger woman. Monty, clearly handling the breakup well, would later weirdly challenge the much younger Gravy to a boxing match.

The rapper’s romancing of Sheri started when he stitched a TikTok video she made, editing his name into a filter she had used that described her “perfect date.” “Oh, it’s on sight baby,” he wryly said at the end of the clip. The pair then interacted on TikTok again, with Gravy this time performing a duet with Sheri’s video, where she appeared to enjoy the joke of possibly dating him.

While on Jeff Wittek’s podcast, he also said that he was working on plans for a forthcoming date, and it’s finally taken place in a very notable way.

Gravy, 26, and Sheri, 42, walked the red carpet together at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with the rapper ‘lovingly’ revealing that he wanted to attend the VMAs with a “MILF.”

The pair caused a stir by sharing a kiss while dressed in matching outfits. Wherever he is, hopefully Monty wasn’t watching or he’ll be challenging Gravy to another boxing bout.

Elsewhere at the VMAs, Blackpink wowed the audience with a powerhouse performance of their new single, while Johnny Depp briefly appeared as a floating spaceman because of course he did.