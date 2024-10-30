NT rapper Yung Milla is back, dropping a fiery new single, “BOSSIN'”, diving deep into resilience, ambition, and the journey of overcoming struggles.

A proud member of the Marranunggu people and a true representative of his roots, Milla uses his music to bring the Northern Territory’s voice to the forefront of Australian rap.

At just 20, Yung Milla (real name Levi Nichaloff) has quickly gained recognition, building a solid fanbase with his honest lyrics and magnetic stage presence.

His work has caught the ear of Triple J Unearthed and seen him perform on prominent stages, including Live Nation’s ‘Ones to Watch’ event in Darwin and Amazon Music’s Blak Loud showcase. And just this year, he took BIGSOUND24 by storm, proving he’s a rising force in the hip-hop world.

“BOSSIN’,” Milla’s latest single, captures his journey from hardship to hope. As he explains, the track “captures the journey of overcoming pain and trauma while striving for a better future, all while staying true to oneself and the grind.” Set against hard-hitting beats, “BOSSIN’” reflects both Milla’s hustle and his hope for a brighter future, shining a light on resilience that resonates far beyond the NT.

This track is a continuation of Milla’s independent success, with each release addressing heavy themes of identity and community.

Growing up in Darwin’s southern suburbs, Milla’s music sheds light on the realities of being an Indigenous youth in Australia, tackling issues like systemic injustice and the importance of community support.

Yung Milla isn’t just an artist—he’s a community leader. Offstage, he works as an Adventure Therapist at Saltbush Accommodation Centre, helping young Indigenous men rebuild their lives after encounters with the justice system.

After performing at Yidiyi Festival in Wadeye on November 2nd, Yung Milla will bring “BOSSIN’” and his powerful message back to the community. Expect his live shows to pack the same grit, ambition, and authenticity that’s quickly making him a voice to watch in Australia’s hip-hop scene.

Listen to ‘BOSSIN’ now on all major platforms, and keep an eye on Yung Milla as he carves out his path in Australian music.