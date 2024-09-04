BIGSOUND 2024 is here, complete with one of its most impressive lineup of speakers and artists yet.

After the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest music industry event kicked off yesterday (September 3rd), a few of the most notable names on the conference program have already shared their wisdom, including global pop star Tones and I and Amyl and the Sniffers’ lead singer Amy Taylor, but there’s still plenty of speakers ready to entertain and educate.

Tone Deaf has rounded up just four of the most fascinating speakers coming up at BIGSOUND 2024, including an innovative English influencer and an R&B music icon.

Check out BIGSOUND 2024’s full list of speakers here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elijah (@eli1ah) Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Elijah – Thursday, September 5th (10:30am local time)

Hailing from the vibrant musical city of London, Elijah is a multi-hyphenate creative of the highest order. For over a decade the influencer has made deep inroads in the independent music and arts sector, working as a writer, DJ, creative consultant, and a whole lot more.

Elijah is involved with the Change Makers program, which aims at increasing diversity in arts leadership. He also co-founded the renowned record label Butterz, created the Yellow Squares project, and has collaborated with institutions such as Lighthouse.

If you’re coming to BIGSOUND unsure of your position in the music industry, Elijah’s keynote might hold the answer.

Kelis – Thursday, September 5th (2pm local time)

This one really needs no introduction. Kelis is the R&B superstar whose “Milkshake” brought all the boys to the yard, and who in turn brought one of the defining anthems of the 2000s to the world. Kelis has released six albums, won awards in many countries, and been nominated for two Grammys.

Away from music, the Harlem-born artist is a fashion icon, Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, and cookbook author. There’s nothing Kelis can’t do.

Dave Ruby Howe – Thursday, September 5th (1pm local time)

One of the most recognisable voices in Australian radio, Dave Ruby Howe is the trusted triple j voice behind the Hottest 100 Tally Room. Ruby Howe’s work has been most significant as music director of Unearthed, which has brought to prominence future global stars such as The Kid Laroi, Tkay Maidza, and Gang of Youths.

If you’re an artist just starting out at BIGSOUND 2024, Ruby Howe will have some key insights into how to get your music heard in Australia.

Bonnie Fraser – Thursday, September 5th (4pm local time)

Don’t worry if you missed Amy Taylor, because there’s another incredible rock vocalist appearing at BIGSOUND 2024. Bonnie Fraser fronts alternative rockers Stand Atlantic, who have graced the cover of KERRANG! twice. This year saw Stand Atlantic tour across Australia, Canada, Europe, Asia, the US, and UK, selling over 60,000 tickets and counting. Fraser walks the walk and now she’s going to talk the talk at BIGSOUND.