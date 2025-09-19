As promised, UK star Yungblud and Aerosmith have teamed up to release a brand new EP, One More Time, in what is the iconic rock band’s first new material in 12 years.

The first taste of the five-track project, “My Only Angel”, is out now ahead of the EP’s release on November 21st. Check it out below.

One More Time will feature four original compositions alongside a reimagined version of the Aerosmith classic, “Back in the Saddle”. The studio sessions for the new EP brought together Tyler, Perry, guitarist Brad Whitford, and bassist Tom Hamilton. Notably absent was drummer Joey Kramer, whose position was filled by former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum.

The release comes after Yungblud and Aerosmith took the stage together at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month, with a collaborative tribute performance for Ozzy Osbourne. They also previously appeared at the ‘Back to the Beginning’ farewell concert that the late musician hosted just weeks before his death in July.

Tyler performed despite last year announcing Aerosmith’s retirement from touring, after he suffered significant damage to his vocal chords. But he returned to the stage earlier this year for a good cause, hosting a Grammy Awards watch party at the Hollywood Palladium through his Janie’s Fund foundation. At the end of the night, he performed six songs with special guests.

Perry has hinted at the possibility of future Aerosmith performances, telling Eddie Trunk in June, “There’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one. But I don’t know, man. We’ll just have to see.”

Meanwhile, Yungblud’s latest studio album, Idols, dropped in June.

“I needed to get this out. You can physically hear a journey and a person becoming a different person throughout an hour’s worth of music, you know what I mean?” he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ at the time.

It’s been amazing. I’ve had so much fun making this, and I really think we made something five dimensional. There’s a million different messages in it that you will hear when you go back and listen to it again.