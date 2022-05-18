In fabulous news for YUNGBLUD fans, the rocker has revealed he’s set to release a follow-up to his 2020 album, Weird!

YUNGBLUD – whose real name is Dom Harrison – announced the exciting news via social media on Wednesday, adding that the record is set to drop on September 2nd of this year and will be self-titled.

“Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment,” he began.

“The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal.”

He continued: “My message is the same, it will always be; I will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. there is simply no other option. I hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love.”

Thanking his fans for sticking by him through the good times and the bad, he added: “You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. you have given me a voice. so here is my story. why did i call it “YUNGBLUD”? because nothing in my life has ever made more sense. (sic)”

Recently, the ‘Fleabag’ hitmaker was praised by none other than the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, who declared that he believes that both YUNGBLUD and Machine Gun Kelly have brought a new energy to the rock genre.

“In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around,” Jagger said, adding, “Now there are a few.”

He continued: “You have YUNGBLUD and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”