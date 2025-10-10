It looks like a Yungblud Australia tour announcement is imminent.

The UK superstar has teased that a local tour is imminent, posting on his Instagram channel today: “AUSTRALIA I have good news … eyes peeled.”

It comes just months after the Doncaster-born songwriter told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that he plans to return down under in support of his fourth studio album, IDOLS.

“There’s a tour in the works because we’re doing a world tour [for the album]. Obviously we’re going to America, and Europe, and the UK, but after that we definitely have plans to come to Australia,” Yungblud said at the time.

Not only does he have “massive plans” for the Australia run, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way.

Launched in the UK last year, Yungblud created the festival in an attempt to make music “more accessible,” with ticket prices capped at £49.50 ($AU103).

“I know the Australian festival market has been struggling, so I really want to try my best to implement a new idea with Bludfest because it worked in the UK. We’re already talking about taking it to Paris and Prague and Latin America,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to rally everyone… I think that’d be really cool.”

Read the full chat here.

More recently, Yungblud has teamed with Aerosmith for the iconic rockers’ first new music in 12 years. Their new EP, One More Time, is set for release on November 21st. It came after Yungblud took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards alongside Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to honour the late Ozzy Osbourne.