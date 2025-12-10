Australian punk rock favourites Dune Rats will join Yungblud on his 2026 Australian tour, the UK rocker confirmed today.

Long embodying the do-it-yourself ethos of punk rock, Dune Rats’ self-titled debut album in 2014 introduced the world to their riotous charm. But it was their 2017 album The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit that exploded them onto the national stage. It debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, led them to main-stage billing at festivals like Splendour in the Grass, Laneway, and Groovin’ The Moo, and cemented their reputation as one of Australia’s leading punk rock bands.

Building on that momentum, Dune Rats continued to expand their reach with the ARIA-nominated Real Rare Whale in 2022 and extensive international touring across North America, Europe, South Africa, and the UK.

While back home their triple j Like a Version cover of The Angels’ “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again” went viral. In 2024, the band returned with If It Sucks, Turn It Up, a sharper and hookier evolution of their signature sound, supported by a sold-out national co-headline tour with US punk icons FIDLAR.

The tour comes in support of Yungblud’s June-released fourth studio album, Idols, which hit No. 1 in the UK and No. 4 in Australia. Despite being forced to cancel the remainder of his 2025 touring dates last month after advice from his doctors, organisers confirmed with Rolling Stone AU/NZ that his early 2026 Australian shows will not be impacted.

Due to “phenomenal” demand during the ticket presale, he added an additional show and upgraded a venue, making this his biggest Australian tour to date. It will kick off at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on January 10th, before shows at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Adelaide’s Entertainment Centre, Brisbane’s Riverstage (two shows), and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory.

In an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year, the UK artist said not only does he have “massive plans” for the Australia run, but he also wants to bring Bludfest our way. However, there is yet to be any update on the festival’s Australian debut. Read the full chat here.

There’s another way fans will be able to get up close and personal with Yungblud in the new year, with Yungblud: IDOLS, a world-exclusive gallery. Taking place from Thursday, January 9th-Sunday, January 11th at 551 King Street, Newtown ahead of his Sydney show, the gallery, created by from Behind The Gallery and photographer Tom Pallant, will provide an intimate look into the last 18 months of his career in black and white photos.

On Friday, January 9th, it will host a full album playback, while Saturday, January 10th (the night of his show), it will host a pre-concert meetup for fans heading to Qudos Bank Arena.

YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Saturday, January 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, January 17th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, January 18th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 20th (SOLD OUT)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA