Yungblud has cancelled all remaining shows for the year.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (November 16th), the UK singer said: “This week when I got home off then road and went to have some tests done (like I usually do), my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year.”

The news comes after Yungblud unexpectedly stepped away from Limp Bizkit’s upcoming ‘Loserville’ tour in Latin America. Now, all remaining US dates have been axed.

“It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a fuck about anything apart from the music and you guys,” Yungblud’s new statement continues.

“But this time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t fuck around.”

“My heart is broken. I don’t want to do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever.”

Yungblud is scheduled to return to Australia in early January. Per his statement, the enforced break is only for the rest of 2025, so as it stands, the Australian tour is still going ahead.

Tone Deaf has contacted PR and Yungblud’s local label for comment.

Check out all of the dates below.

YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Saturday, January 10th (NEW VENUE)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, January 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, January 18th (NEW SHOW)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 20th

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA