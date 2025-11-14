With Yungblud’s Australian tour kicking off in Sydney on January 10th, the UK alt-rock star has unexpectedly stepped away from Limp Bizkit’s upcoming ‘Loserville’ tour in Latin America — a move he says is tied to his health.

Yungblud confirmed the news directly to fans via Instagram, writing, “I will explain. It’s something to do with my health please just give me a couple days. I love you all eternally.”

He hasn’t shared further details yet, but the timing has sparked concern given he’s just weeks out from bringing his high-energy live show back to Australia.

His departure has triggered a reshuffle on the ‘Loserville’ lineup, with Welsh metalcore veterans Bullet For My Valentine stepping in as direct support. The band were already gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their gold-selling debut The Poison this month, and the tour marks another chance to give that album its long-delayed victory lap.

Bullet For My Valentine had originally planned a year of anniversary shows alongside Trivium, a run that was ultimately scrapped amid controversy earlier in the year. The Limp Bizkit slot now replaces that abandoned trek, and brings the band to South America for a final full-album performance.

Announcing the news on November 13th, the band said:

“South America!! We are so happy that we finally get to come and see you all and perform ‘The Poison‘ in its entirety one last time!! We’ll be supporting the one and only @limpbizkit on their Loserville Tour and can’t wait to end the year in style with you all. It’s gonna be a mad one. See you soon.”

The rest of the ‘Loserville’ bill remains unchanged, with rap-rock mainstays 311, Aussie alt-rocker Ecca Vandal, rapper Riff Raff, and “ghetto metal” outfit Slay Squad all still on board.

Another unresolved piece of the puzzle: Limp Bizkit have yet to confirm who will be handling bass duties following the recent death of co-founding bassist Sam Rivers.