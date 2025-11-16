Don’t worry, Australia – Yungblud’s 2026 tour is still set to go ahead.

Over the weekend, the UK artist announced that he has been forced to cancel all scheduled performances for the rest of the year on doctor’s orders. However, as reported by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the Australian shows set for January will go as planned.

“Yungblud’s remaining USA, Mexico and Latin America shows have been cancelled through to the end of 2025, per his statement. The Australian dates in 2026 remain as scheduled,” Frontier Touring said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to seeing Yungblud in January and extend our best wishes to Dom while he takes some time to rest and recover.”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (November 16th), the UK singer said: “This week when I got home off then road and went to have some tests done (like I usually do), my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year.”