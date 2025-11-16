Don’t worry, Australia – Yungblud’s 2026 tour is still set to go ahead.
Over the weekend, the UK artist announced that he has been forced to cancel all scheduled performances for the rest of the year on doctor’s orders. However, as reported by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the Australian shows set for January will go as planned.
“Yungblud’s remaining USA, Mexico and Latin America shows have been cancelled through to the end of 2025, per his statement. The Australian dates in 2026 remain as scheduled,” Frontier Touring said in a statement.
“We’re looking forward to seeing Yungblud in January and extend our best wishes to Dom while he takes some time to rest and recover.”
Taking to Instagram on Sunday (November 16th), the UK singer said: “This week when I got home off then road and went to have some tests done (like I usually do), my voice and blood tests have raised some concerns. I have been ordered by my doctor to take a break from touring until the end of the year.”
The news comes after Yungblud unexpectedly stepped away from Limp Bizkit’s upcoming ‘Loserville’ tour in Latin America. Now, all remaining US dates have been axed.
“It is in my nature to run and run until I run myself to the ground without giving a fuck about anything apart from the music and you guys,” Yungblud’s new statement continues.
“But this time I’ve been told I have to take it seriously and I can’t fuck around.”
“My heart is broken. I don’t want to do any lasting damage to myself, we are on a journey that I want to last forever.”
Yungblud’s Australia tour will kick off in Sydney on January 10. Check out all of the dates below or click here for more details.
YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR
Saturday, January 10th (NEW VENUE)
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Tuesday, January 13th
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC
Thursday, January 15th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
Saturday, January 17th
Riverstage, Brisbane QLD
Sunday, January 18th (NEW SHOW)
Riverstage, Brisbane QLD
Tuesday, January 20th
Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA