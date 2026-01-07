Ahead of his tour starting this weekend, Yungblud has announced he will make an appearance at an exclusive gallery in Sydney today (January 8th).

The gallery, Yungblud: IDOLS, is a never-before-seen photography exhibition, headed up by acclaimed British photographer, Tom Pallant.

“Australia, I’m fucking here. And I have forgotten how much I love it here,” Yungblud said in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’m going to be going down to that exhibition… so, come meet me. Come say hello, come give me a cuddle, come give me a kiss.”

Yungblud: IDOLS captures over 18 months of raw, unfiltered moments from the Doncaster-born rockstar’s journey, mixing personal moments with pivotal scenes.

Presented by Behind The Gallery, the exhibition has opened at 551 King Street in Newtown.

On Friday, January 9th, the gallery will throw a full album playback, while on Saturday, January 10th – the night of Yungblud’s Sydney concert – it will host a pre-concert meetup for fans headed to Qudos Bank Arena.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have worked with the people I have so far in my career, and to have been afforded the opportunity to shoot a lot of people I would only ever have dreamt of. I think what sets Yungblud apart is his insatiable work ethic,” Pallant told Tone Deaf in a new interview.

“His commitment to the cause is absolutely unparalleled from what I’ve seen, and he’s the only person I know who never takes a day off (even when he probably needs and deserves it). I think that’s a huge part of why he’s got as far as he has today, and it’s a testament to who he is as a person, not just as Yungblud, but as a human being.”

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

YUNGBLUD AUSTRALIA 2026 TOUR

Saturday, January 10th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, January 13th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Saturday, January 17th (SOLD OUT)

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, January 18th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, January 20th (SOLD OUT)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth WA