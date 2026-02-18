Yungblud has unveiled Idols II, the second chapter of his Idols era, continuing the creative journey that has defined his new sound.

Set for digital release on February 20th via Island Records/Locomotion, Idols II features six new songs alongside the Smashing Pumpkins version of the Grammy Award nominated track “Zombie”.

Following the immense success of the album’s predecessor, the 28-year-old has also revealed the title of the record’s lead single, “Suburban Requiem”, out this Friday alongside a visualiser.

“This is it. The second chapter of the Idols story. Part 1 was a journey that helped me reclaim my identity from the darkest position I’ve ever been in my life,” Yungblud said.

“Part 2 is about realising that I am alive, that I am real, that this journey that I’ve been on didn’t kill me. It’s about realising that you can feel invincible when you actually feel yourself. It’s about comprehending that my heart is beating and that my lungs are filling up with air.”

Alongside the album’s digital release, available for pre-order, the physical collection includes a Yungblud store-exclusive Idols (Complete) 180g 2LP audiophile vinyl and CD, both featuring all 19 tracks from Idols and ‘Idols II’, as well as a silver transparent Idols II vinyl with new cover artwork.

Idols arrived in June last year, securing Yungblud’s third consecutive UK No. 1 album. Appearing on the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast earlier this year, he said: “I really knew that this album was full of unfiltered truth and emotion on a scale that I think was adherent to the first album… I knew that we were sitting on something deep that wouldn’t be instant, but would take people a second to potentially understand, because it was such a departure from my old sound.”

The announcement follows Yungblud’s massive start to 2026, including an Australian tour, a Grammy win, and more. Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave his Sydney show a 4-star review, writing: “Australian fans have long embraced Yungblud as one of their own. On the opening night of IDOLS, he stepped into the arena without losing sight of what brought him there, threading gratitude through his performance at every turn.”