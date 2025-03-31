US outfit Zac Brown Band will head back to Australia this year for some special headline and festival shows.

In what is their first visit down under since their headline set at CMC Rocks 2023, the Southern rock group have confirmed shows this October in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, as well at New South Wales’ Deni Ute Muster and Queensland’s Savannah in the Round festivals.

Since forming over a decade ago, Zac Brown Band have had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart.

To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010. The band also currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Symbolic of their massive success at the ballpark, in July 2022, Zac Brown Band was inducted into the Fenway Music Hall of Fame, joining music icons Paul McCartney and Billy Joel. ​

Frontier Touring members can access presale tickets from 1pm on Thursday April 3rd , before tickets go on sale from 2pm local time on Friday April 4th. For more details, click here and check out all of the Australian dates below.

ZAC BROWN BAND AUSTRALIA TOUR 2025

Monday October 6th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday October 7th

​Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Thursday October 9th

​Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

ALSO PLAYING:

​Saturday October 4th

Deni Ute Muster, ​Deniliquin, NSW

Saturday October 11th

Savannah In The Round, Mareeba, Cairns Hinterland, QLD