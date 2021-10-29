A list couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly split as a result of a bitter feud between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

News of their split has come hours after TMZ reported that Malik allegedly “struck” Yolanda. This morning the gossip outlet said that numerous sources had confirmed the violent encounter.

“Our sources say Yolanda says it happened at some point last week. We don’t have the details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault, but we’re told Yolanda stands by her account. She claims Zayn “struck” her.”

Malik, who shares a 1-year-old child with Hadid, quickly responded to the allegation, claiming that it was false.