A list couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly split as a result of a bitter feud between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.
News of their split has come hours after TMZ reported that Malik allegedly “struck” Yolanda. This morning the gossip outlet said that numerous sources had confirmed the violent encounter.
“Our sources say Yolanda says it happened at some point last week. We don’t have the details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault, but we’re told Yolanda stands by her account. She claims Zayn “struck” her.”
Malik, who shares a 1-year-old child with Hadid, quickly responded to the allegation, claiming that it was false.
“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press.
“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he added.
Since the news broke of the disagreement, multiple sources have reportedly confirmed to PEOPLE that Hadid and Malik are broken up. Gigi’s reps have also hinted at the split.
“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” says a Hadid family friend. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”
“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s rep tells PEOPLE in a statement. Reps for Yolanda and Malik have not responded to multiple requests for comment.
