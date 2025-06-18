After years of playing to crowds across Europe, the Americas, Asia and every corner of regional Australia, Ziggy Alberts is coming home.

The Sunshine Coast-raised singer-songwriter has announced his ‘Homecoming Tour’, a series of three major all-ages shows in November 2025 that will see him perform in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, including his first-ever arena show.

The tour marks the final chapter in Alberts’ New Love album era, following his seventh studio album and a mammoth world tour that’s taken him through Europe, North and South America, Asia, and regional Australia.

“It’s been a big few years for me — I’ve toured the world three times over, and I’ve had some of the best moments and experiences of my life,” Alberts shares. “Coming back home, I wanted to close out this chapter in the best way I know how — wrapping up the New Love album era with an all-ages tour that brings the music back to where it all began.”

For Alberts, it’s all about consciously living out the message of the New Love album: believe in yourself and take chances. “Which is what we’re doing with my first-ever arena show and doing it all independently,” he adds. “I can’t imagine a better way to celebrate a beautiful couple of years of life before the next chapter.”

The ‘Homecoming Tour’ will kick off at Brisbane’s Riverstage on Friday, November 21st, followed by Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, November 22nd, before culminating at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on Sunday, November 23rd — Alberts’ first time headlining an arena, and a huge leap from his early days busking on the streets of Byron.

With over one billion streams globally, three APRA Awards for Most Performed Blues & Roots Work, and multiple platinum and gold releases under his belt — including a gold certification in Canada for “Runaway” — Alberts’ career has grown steadily without compromising his independence or values.

His commitment to sustainability also continues with the tour, through his ‘Green Touring’ initiative, which aims to reduce environmental impact and engage local communities at every stop.

“’Green Touring’ has become a standard of how we tour the world. It’s about making conscious choices, every day, at every show,” Alberts says. “Whether it’s swapping a takeaway meal for something homemade (or for us while we’ve been in North America, BBQ’s by our tour bus in a carpark haha), using a keep cup instead of a single-use coffee cup, or providing refill stations at venues and allowing fans to bring in their own water bottles — it all adds up.

“For this tour, we’ll be aiming for no-single use plastic at each show. We’ve done it before, like at Riverstage, where fans even stayed behind to help clean up — it was amazing! We’ll also be hosting environmental stalls at each show, and I’m hoping to squeeze in a sneaky beach clean-up to kick it old school. It’s honestly only a small gesture, but it’s important for me.”

In 2024, Alberts performed at Bluesfest and headlined Summersalt Festival alongside Matt Corby and James Bay, before heading back overseas for sold-out shows in Vienna, Amsterdam (twice), and Mexico City.

The ‘Homecoming’ setlists are expected to feature songs spanning his entire catalogue, from early hits like “Laps Around the Sun”, “Love Me Now”, and “Runaway” to new favourites from New Love. But more than a celebration of his music, these shows are about returning to the community that’s supported him from the start.

Ziggy Alberts ‘Homecoming Tour’ 2025

Tickets on sale 10am AEST, Wednesday, June 25th.

Artist pre-sale runs from 9am AEST, Monday, June 23rd to 9am AEST, Wednesday, June 25th.

Spotify pre-sale starts 9am AEST, Tuesday, June 24th.

Fans can sign up at: ziggyalberts.rivet.app/homecoming

All shows all ages.

More info at ziggyalberts.com.



Friday, November 21st

Riverstage, Brisbane

Saturday, November 22nd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, November 23rd

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne