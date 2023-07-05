For this year’s Invasion Day, Ziggy Ramo had something big planned – the release of a full album.

The proud Wik and Australian South Sea Solomon Islander artist dropped Sugar Coated Lies in January, a powerful collection of 11 tracks that were all created firmly on Ziggy’s own terms.

This is what I’m ready to give you, and this is what you’re gonna get,” as he told Rolling Stone AU/NZ about his album.

Five months later, just in time for NAIDOC Week, Ziggy has shared a video for the closing track on Sugar Coated Lies, “Better”. The track, which features Jantine, acts as a reminder that we are never defined by our darkest moments.

“Life is full of peaks and valleys and when I sink too far, I listen to “Better” to act as a compass to help find my way back to surface,” Ziggy explains. “We all go through things, but dark times don’t define who we can ultimately be.”

The video was filmed in the Kulin Nation at Hanging Rock, taking place around the traditional boundaries of the Wurundjeri, Dja Aja Wurrung and Taungurung Peoples.

Before it begins, a message is displayed about the filming location: “For tens of thousands of years, it has been a culturally significant site where important ceremonies are performed… We honour the continued connection to country that the traditional land owners hold… We recognise the ongoing impacts of genocide… Always was, always will be… Country remains.”

Filming the clip, unsurprisingly, became an emotional experienced for Ziggy. “There was an unspoken understanding about what the song meant to us, all we did was try and capture the sentiment. Not overthink, but create what is real to us,” he says.

The release of Ziggy’s music video comes one month after his memorable Like A Version, which saw him take on Lauryn Hill’s classic “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, accompanied by Christine Anu. While stopping by the triple j studio, he also performed the title track from his album.

A busy 2023 so far, all in all. Ziggy also has more planned for this year, and is currently writing his debut book, Human, which is set to be a reflection on his personal experiences and how they’re related to history. An accompanying album and exhibition are also set to be unveiled towards the end of the year.

Ziggy Ramo’s “Better” (music video) is out now.