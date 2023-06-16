If you’re going to cover Lauryn Hill for Like A Version, you may as well go all out like Ziggy Ramo.

Ramo was backed by a powerful eight-piece ensemble for his take on Hill’s utter classic “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, and he also brought along wonderful singer Christine Anu for the occasion.

Ramo’s backing collective looked great in matching workwear boiler suits as they performed the smooth R&B anthem. Ramo even found time to add in some bars of his own during the pre-chorus, rapping about the gender construct. “Gender is a construct, but we hold it up / Are you over it? Have you had enough?,” he pondered.

You can check out Ramo’s cover version below. While stopping by the triple j studios, he also performed his own song, “Sugar Coated Lies”, a collaboration with Alice Skye that featured on his acclaimed 2023 album of the same name.

Released specially on Invasion Day, the proud Wik and Australian South Sea Solomon Islander artist discussed his new album with Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “This is what I’m ready to give you, and this is what you’re gonna get,” he said of Sugar Coated Lies.

Lauryn Hill, meanwhile, will actually be on her way to Australia soon. The R&B legend is set to perform at Promiseland 2023, Australia’s first festival devoted to the sounds of Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae, and R&B.

Following a sell-out edition last year, Promiseland is returning this year at Doug Jennings Park in the Gold Coast on the weekend of Saturday, September 30th-Sunday. October 1st.

Over a whopping 50 artists have been unveiled for Promiseland 2023, led by none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill herself. On her first visit to Australia in over four years, she’ll celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Nigerian superstars Davido and Tems will also make the journey to Queensland for the festival. From closer to home, acclaimed Kiwi acts L.A.B and Stan Walker will perform.