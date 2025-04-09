ZZ Top have confirmed another support act for their Australia tour.

The legendary rockers are bringing their ‘Elevation Tour’ to Australia and New Zealand in April and May, with shows lined up in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Announced today, ZZ Top will be joined by Aussie singer-songwriter Dallas Frasca at all Australian tour dates.

With a career spanning over a decade, Frasca has forged a reputation as an unmissable live act, performing over 1,000 live shows around the world, including 10 international tours. As well as achieving chart success in Australia, Frasca has been named Artist of the Year at the Independent Music Awards.

Frasca isn’t the only support act joining ZZ Top. US blues-rock band George Thorogood & the Destroyers will also perform at the Australian shows, as well playing their own exclusive headline shows in Melbourne and Hobart.

Frasca and George Thorogood & the Destroyers are also part of the all-star Red Hot Summer lineup, which also features ZZ Top, The Living End, Baby Animals, and Rose Tattoo.

You can check out ZZ Top’s forthcoming AU/NZ tour dates below.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

ZZ Top, famously known as “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas”, have been delivering their signature blend of rock, blues, and boogie for over 50 years. Songs like “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Legs”, and “Gimme All Your Lovin’” have cemented their place in rock history, while their unmistakable look – long beards, hot rods, and spinning guitars – has made them cultural icons.

The current lineup of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Elwood Francis has performed to millions across four continents. Along the way, they’ve sold millions of albums, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and even earned recognition as official Heroes of the State of Texas. Their legacy as one of rock’s most enduring acts speaks for itself.

ZZ Top Australia & New Zealand 2025 Tour

With special guests George Thorogood & the Destroyers & Dallas Frasca

For more information head to livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Tuesday, April 29th

AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, May 1st

Langley Park, Perth, WA

Wednesday, May 7th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, May 13th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, May 15th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Saturday, May 17th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, May 18th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ