Following the death of bassist Dusty Hill on Tuesday, ZZ Top have revealed that they will continue to perform, saying Hill said he wanted to “let the show go on”.

Earlier this evening, SiriusXM radio personality Eddie Trunk shared a message he received from ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons regarding the iconic rock group’s future plans.

Trunk tweeted: “Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop. Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, ‘Let the show go on!’.and…with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honour his wishes.”

Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop . Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, “ Let the show go on!”.and…with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 28, 2021

The ZZ Top concert scheduled to take place tonight in Simpsonville, South Carolina, however, has been canceled in the wake of Hill’s sudden death.

Dusty Hill played with the Texas blues-rock statesmen for over five decades and died on Tuesday July 27th. He was 72.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The musician’s death was confirmed in a statement from his bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, though no cause of death was revealed.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas,” the statement read.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’.

“We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

ZZ Top formed in 1969, with Hill joining the act a year later in 1970. The band cut their debut record, ZZ Top’s First Album, in 1971.

Over the next 50 years, bassist Hill, singer-guitarist Gibbons, and drummer Beard would go on to release fifteen records.

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.