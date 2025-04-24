Just days out from hitting Australia and New Zealand, rock icons ZZ Top have announced that drummer Frank Beard will not be joining them.

In a statement issued on Thursday (April 24th), the band announced that Beard will not make the trip down under as “recommended by medical personnel”, which is scheduled to kick off this Saturday at the Red Hot Summer festival in Bendigo.

Promoters Live Nation added in a press release: “Beard’s continued physical therapy has shown to be very effective in dealing with the issue that caused him to leave the recent US leg of the tour. While cheered by the positive news, band and management believe that his total recovery must be priority #1. Beard’s attending physicians have suggested more physical therapy over a longer period would potentially achieve better and longer lasting results, and this will now be his focus.”

John Douglas, who has previously appeared with ZZ Top on the US leg of ‘The Elevation Tour’ will step in for Beard.

ZZ Top, famously known as “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas”, have been delivering their signature blend of rock, blues, and boogie for over 50 years. Tracks like “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Legs”, and “Gimme All Your Lovin’” have cemented their place in rock history, while their unmistakable look—long beards, hot rods, and spinning guitars—has made them cultural icons.

The current lineup of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and Elwood Francis has performed to millions across four continents. Along the way, they’ve sold millions of albums, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and even earned recognition as official Heroes of the State of Texas. Their legacy as one of rock’s most enduring acts speaks for itself.

The band will be joined on the Australian tour by blues-rock icons George Thorogood & the Destroyers and local singer-songwriter Dallas Frasca.

Check out all of the headline dates below.

ZZ Top Australia & New Zealand 2025 Tour

With special guests George Thorogood & the Destroyers & Dallas Frasca

For more information head to livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz

Tuesday, April 29th

AEC Arena, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, May 1st

Langley Park, Perth, WA

Wednesday, May 7th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, May 13th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, May 15th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Saturday, May 17th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Sunday, May 18th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ