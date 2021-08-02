ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons has opened up about the death of his friend and bandmate Dusty Hill after it was revealed the bassist died in his sleep last Wednesday at the age of 72.

Gibbons told Variety that Hill had been dealing with some issues prior to his death, with the rocker explaining: “He requested dismissing himself.

“He said, ‘Yeah, let me go check this out.’ And of course I said, ‘Hey, man, health is number one. Go do your thing.’ And I could tell through those first two valiant attempts, if he’s not giving it 110 per cent, he was the first one to kind of say, ‘Gee whiz. Let’s go take care of this.’”

Gibbons continued: “It’s no secret that over the past few years he had a pretty rough go with a broken shoulder, followed with a broken hip.

“And he had some problems with some ulcers. So he’s been kind of tiptoeing through keeping himself ship-shape, best he could. But I think that this was a real challenge. And by throwing in the towel, it might’ve caught up with him. Who knows? I’m just glad he’s in a good spot.”

Asked about how he’s been coping with Hill’s death, Gibbons answered: “Passing through the grieving process, I can tell you it’s no less than anyone else that loses a good friend or a close associate. And at the same time, knowing that this came up so suddenly — going to bed and not waking up… That was the luck of the draw. He was in, and he was out.”

“Let’s face it, you don’t necessarily pass away from a broken shoulder or broken hip,” he said.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Although the attending physician had earlier warned him that bursitis was not uncommon, even arthritis, and they said it’s not a very comfortable place to be. And I could tell that he was moving a little slow. He said, ‘Boy, this shoulder and hip are really starting to become a problem.’ But, as of this juncture, yeah, it was off to dreamland and beyond.”

ZZ Top first released a statement on Hill’s death last week, with remaining members Gibbons and Frank Beard saying: “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’”

They added: “You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

ZZ Top formed in 1969, with Hill joining the act a year later in 1970. The band cut their debut record, ZZ Top’s First Album, in 1971.

Over the next 50 years, bassist Hill, singer-guitarist Gibbons, and drummer Beard would go on to release fifteen records.

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘Gimme All Your Lovin” by ZZ Top: