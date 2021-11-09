“The main thing that I learned about conspiracy theory, is that conspiracy theorists believe in a conspiracy because that is more comforting. The truth of the world is that it is actually chaotic…The truth is far more frightening – Nobody is in control.” – Alan Moore

2021 has been another strange year yet the revitalisation of Satanic Panic – although it might seem to be on the surface – isn’t that strange at all. The last several years have arguably seen the largest rise in the moral panic since its feverish height in the 1980s. As heavy metal began to dominate in that decade, the widespread public feared that children were suddenly at risk of occult rituals, cannibalism, human sacrifice, and child abuse.

Bands such as Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, Metallica, and Iron Maiden were cited for their unholy influence, even blamed for murders and suicides. The news even suggested that AC/DC stood for Anti-Christ/Devil’s Child. Backwards masking became a mass fear, with people worried that music played backwards contained subliminal messages advocating for the devil and other dark tidings.

In 1985, the Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) made the ‘Filthy 15’ list of songs deemed to have dangerous themes for children: rock and metal heavyweights AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Mötley Crüe, and Judas Priest were also joined by pop stars such as Prince, Sheena Easton, and Madonna.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Three decades later and the increased popularity of conspiracy theories propounded by the likes of QAnon has certainly made Satanic Panic more visible but it never really went anywhere; what 2021 has done is confirm that it will probably always will be here to stay.

If you’ve been anywhere online over the past several days, you’ll have come across all manner of Satanic theories surrounding the tragic events of Astroworld. And it’s the speed at which these outlandish conspiracy theories are developing now that is increasingly alarming: no sooner had news spread of the death and carnage at Astroworld than the first wave of Satanic theories started to emerge.

The death toll was not even confirmed yet and people were insensitively posting their darkest conspiracies on social media (strip everything away for a second and just consider how disgusting it is to indulge in fantastical notions of satanism and death rituals when we now know that people as young as 14 died at the festival).

TikTok videos racking up thousands and millions of views posited bizarre theories of the Astroworld stage being a portal to hell; people were insisting that Travis Scott was offering up his audience as part of a Satanic ritual; scorpio season was also mentioned as being an influencing factor. With everything being catalogued to the tiniest detail on TikTok and Instagram now, there is even more scope for conspiracy theories to be bred and grow. Yet the truth is much more believable, although no less sinister.

Scott and his team had been well warned about the potential dangers of the festival, with lack of exits, insufficient security, and an overly-packed crowd cited as huge risks. The outcome, you feel, was almost inevitable. This is an artist, too, who it must be noted has previous history with dangerous concerts.

When I went to football games with my father as a child, he always reminded me of the tragic 1989 Hillsborough Disaster , when too many Liverpool supporters were allowed into Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium, leading 97 deaths through overcrowding. I remember watching the horrifying news coverage of the 2010 Love Parade festival in Germany when 21 people suffocated. Stampedes and overcrowding at events happen and they are always rooted in reality; to jump to a moral panic instead is an offensive act of ignorance and neglect.

Astroworld may be the most notable example of Satanic Panic in 2021 but it’s not the first. When Lil Nas X released the music video for his song, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’, which sees him being seduced in the Garden of Eden and offering Satan a lap dance, outrage ensued. His video was both hailed as transgressive and blasphemous, but whichever one it was, what it didn’t constitute was a rallying call for Satanism.