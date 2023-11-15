Troye Sivan was the big winner at the 2023 ARIA Awards.
Sivan won four awards on the night: Song of the Year (“Rush”), Best Solo Artist, Engineer – Best Engineered Release (Styalz Fuego), and Producer – Best Produced Release (Styalz Fuego).
Genesis Owusu, who came into the ceremony with the most nominations, walked away with three awards, including Album of the Year for his acclaimed second album, STRUGGLER.
Elsewhere, G Flip and Forest Claudette earned two awards, while Kylie Minogue won Best Pop Release for her massive single, “Padam Padam”. Jet were also inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame on the night.
You can check out the full list of ARIA Awards winners below (winners in bold).
2023 ARIA Awards
Album of the Year
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
DMA’s – How Many Dreams?
G Flip – Drummer
Genesis Owusu – Struggler
Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine
The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
Song of the Year
Budjerah – “Therapy”
Day1 (ft. KAHUKX) – “MBAPPE”
Dean Lewis – “How Do I Say Goodbye”
Joji – “Die for You”
Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
Luude & Mattafix – “Big City Life”
MK & Dom Dolla – “Rhyme Dust”
R3hab & Amy Shark – “Sway My Way”
The Kid Laroi – “Love Again”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Solo Artist
Budjerah
Dan Sultan
Dom Dolla
G Flip
Genesis Owusu
Jen Cloher
Kylie Minogue
Meg Mac
The Kid Laroi
Troye Sivan
Best Group
Cub Sport
DMA’s
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Parkway Drive
The Teskey Brothers
Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award
Charley
grentperez
Pacific Avenue
Royel Otis
Teenage Dads
Best Video
Amy Shark – “Can I Shower At Yours”
DMA’S – “Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s the Weekend”
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – “Gila Monster”
Jessica Mauboy & Jason Derulo – “Give You Love”
G Flip – “Good Enough”
MAY-A – “LOLA”
King Stingray – “Lookin’ Out”
Peach PRC – “Manic Dream Pixie”
Genesis Owusu – “Stay Blessed”
Budjerah – “Therapy”
Best Pop Release
Amy Shark – “Can I Shower at Yours”
Budjerah – “Therapy”
Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
Peach PRC – “Perfect for You”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Dance/Electronic Release
Fisher & Aatig – “Take It Off”
Golden Features – Sisyphus
Lastlings – Perfect World
MK and Dom Dolla – “Rhyme Dust”
PNAU and Troye Sivan – “You Know What I Need”
Best Soul/R&B Release
Chanel Loren – “Rollin’”
Forest Claudette – “Mess Around” (feat Earthgang)
Jade Weazel – “Skin”
Kye – Ribena
Pania – “P Stands 4 Playa”
Best Independent Release
Cub Sport – Jesus at the Gay Bar
Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan
G Flip – Drummer
Genesis Owusu – Struggler
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Best Rock Album
Bad//Dreems – Hoo Ha!
DMA’s – How Many Dreams?
G Flip – Drummer
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava
Pacific Avenue – Flowers
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Alex Lahey – The Answer Is Always Yes
Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan
Kate Ceberano – My Life Is a Symphony
Mo’Ju – Oro, Plata, Mata
Tina Arena – Love Saves
Best Country Album
Brad Cox – Acres
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – Up, Down & Sideways
Fanny Lumsden – Hey Dawn
Henry Wagons – South of Everywhere
The Wolfe Brothers – Livin’ the Dream
Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album
DZ Deathrays – R.I.F.F
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…
Parkway Drive – Darker Still
The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts
These New South Whales – TNSW
Best Blues & Roots Album
Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – So This Is Love
Katie Wighton – The End
The Bamboos – Live at Hamer Hall with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
Ziggy Alberts – Dancing in the Dark
Best Children’s Album
Emma Memma – Memma
Peter Combe – Planet Earth 3rd from the Sun
Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party
The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggle!
Whistle & Trick – Bananas and Other Delicious Things
Best Classical Album
Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti – Indies & Idols
Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers
Neil Gaiman & FourPlay String Quartet – Signs of Life
Roger Benedict & Simon Tedeschi – Debussy – Ravel
Various Artists – Genevieve Lacey: Breathing Space
Best Jazz Album
Lance Gurisik (ft. Jeremy Rose) – Cull Portal
Mike Nock – Hearing
Sinj Clarke – The Height of Love
Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation
The Vampires (ft. Chris Abrahams) – Nightjar
Best Australian Live Act
Baker Boy
Brad Cox
Budjerah
DMA’S
Dom Dolla
G Flip
Julia Jacklin
King Stingray
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Tame Impala
Most Popular International Artist
Beyoncé
Drake & 21 Savage
Ed Sheeran
Luke Combs
Metro Boomin
Morgan Wallen
Nicki Minaj
P!nk
SZA
Taylor Swift
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
Brett Aplin & Burkhard Dallwitz – Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Helena Czajka – Unseen Skies (Original Score Soundtrack)
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey – Blueback – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Nigel Westlake
Sophie Payten (GORDI), Jason Fernandez – RIDE — Music From the Film
Various Artists – John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music from the Feature Documentary)
Best Cover Art
Private Function – Harry Allan – Studio Balcony – 370HSSV 0773H
Brad Cox – Connor Dewhurst – Acres
Forest Claudette – Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) & Michelle Grace Hunder – Everything Was Green
Cub Sport – Sam Netterfield & Mia Rankin – Jesus at the Gay Bar
Peach PRC – Peach PRC, Billy Zammit – Manic Dream Pixie
Producer – Best Produced Release
Ruel – M-Phazes – 4th Wall
Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man
Matt Corby – Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn & Alex Henriksson – Everything’s Fine
Troye Sivan – Styalz Fuego – “Rush”
Genesis Owusu – Andrew Klippel & Dave Hammer – STRUGGLER
Engineer – Best Engineered Release
Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla – “Eat Your Man”
Matt Corby – Dann Hume, Chris Collins & Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine
Troye Sivan – Styalz Fuego – “Rush”
Genesis Owusu – Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer & Julian Sudek – STRUGGLER
The Teskey Brothers – Eric J Dubowsky, Sam Teskey & Wayne Connolly – The Winding Way