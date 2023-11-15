Troye Sivan was the big winner at the 2023 ARIA Awards.

Sivan won four awards on the night: Song of the Year (“Rush”), Best Solo Artist, Engineer – Best Engineered Release (Styalz Fuego), and Producer – Best Produced Release (Styalz Fuego).

Genesis Owusu, who came into the ceremony with the most nominations, walked away with three awards, including Album of the Year for his acclaimed second album, STRUGGLER.

Elsewhere, G Flip and Forest Claudette earned two awards, while Kylie Minogue won Best Pop Release for her massive single, “Padam Padam”. Jet were also inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame on the night.

You can check out the full list of ARIA Awards winners below (winners in bold).

2023 ARIA Awards

Album of the Year

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

DMA’s – How Many Dreams?

G Flip – Drummer

Genesis Owusu – Struggler

Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Song of the Year

Budjerah – “Therapy”

Day1 (ft. KAHUKX) – “MBAPPE”

Dean Lewis – “How Do I Say Goodbye”

Joji – “Die for You”

Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Luude & Mattafix – “Big City Life”

MK & Dom Dolla – “Rhyme Dust”

R3hab & Amy Shark – “Sway My Way”

The Kid Laroi – “Love Again”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Solo Artist

Budjerah

Dan Sultan

Dom Dolla

G Flip

Genesis Owusu

Jen Cloher

Kylie Minogue

Meg Mac

The Kid Laroi

Troye Sivan

Best Group

Cub Sport

DMA’s

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Parkway Drive

The Teskey Brothers

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist Award

Charley

grentperez

Pacific Avenue

Royel Otis

Teenage Dads

Best Video

Amy Shark – “Can I Shower At Yours”

DMA’S – “Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s the Weekend”

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – “Gila Monster”

Jessica Mauboy & Jason Derulo – “Give You Love”

G Flip – “Good Enough”

MAY-A – “LOLA”

King Stingray – “Lookin’ Out”

Peach PRC – “Manic Dream Pixie”

Genesis Owusu – “Stay Blessed”

Budjerah – “Therapy”

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark – “Can I Shower at Yours”

Budjerah – “Therapy”

Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Peach PRC – “Perfect for You”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Dance/Electronic Release

Fisher & Aatig – “Take It Off”

Golden Features – Sisyphus

Lastlings – Perfect World

MK and Dom Dolla – “Rhyme Dust”

PNAU and Troye Sivan – “You Know What I Need”

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Release Genesis Owusu – Struggler Kahukx – “Nothing to Something”

Kerser – A Gift & A Kers

ONEFOUR feat CG – “COMMA’S”

Tkay Maidza and Flume – “Silent Assassin”

Best Soul/R&B Release

Chanel Loren – “Rollin’”

Forest Claudette – “Mess Around” (feat Earthgang)

Jade Weazel – “Skin”

Kye – Ribena

Pania – “P Stands 4 Playa”

Best Independent Release

Cub Sport – Jesus at the Gay Bar

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

G Flip – Drummer

Genesis Owusu – Struggler

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Best Rock Album

Bad//Dreems – Hoo Ha!

DMA’s – How Many Dreams?

G Flip – Drummer

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava

Pacific Avenue – Flowers

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Alex Lahey – The Answer Is Always Yes

Dan Sultan – Dan Sultan

Kate Ceberano – My Life Is a Symphony

Mo’Ju – Oro, Plata, Mata

Tina Arena – Love Saves

Best Country Album

Brad Cox – Acres

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley – Up, Down & Sideways

Fanny Lumsden – Hey Dawn

Henry Wagons – South of Everywhere

The Wolfe Brothers – Livin’ the Dream

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

DZ Deathrays – R.I.F.F

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth…

Parkway Drive – Darker Still

The Amity Affliction – Not Without My Ghosts

These New South Whales – TNSW

Best Blues & Roots Album

Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – So This Is Love

Katie Wighton – The End

The Bamboos – Live at Hamer Hall with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra

The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way

Ziggy Alberts – Dancing in the Dark

Best Children’s Album

Emma Memma – Memma

Peter Combe – Planet Earth 3rd from the Sun

Play School – Very Jazzy Street Party

The Wiggles – Ready, Steady, Wiggle!

Whistle & Trick – Bananas and Other Delicious Things

Best Classical Album

Australian Chamber Orchestra/Richard Tognetti – Indies & Idols

Ensemble Offspring – To Listen, To Sing – Ngarra-Burria: First Peoples Composers

Neil Gaiman & FourPlay String Quartet – Signs of Life

Roger Benedict & Simon Tedeschi – Debussy – Ravel

Various Artists – Genevieve Lacey: Breathing Space



Best Jazz Album

Lance Gurisik (ft. Jeremy Rose) – Cull Portal

Mike Nock – Hearing

Sinj Clarke – The Height of Love

Surprise Chef – Education & Recreation

The Vampires (ft. Chris Abrahams) – Nightjar

Best Australian Live Act

Baker Boy

Brad Cox

Budjerah

DMA’S

Dom Dolla

G Flip

Julia Jacklin

King Stingray

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Tame Impala

Most Popular International Artist

Beyoncé

Drake & 21 Savage

Ed Sheeran

Luke Combs

Metro Boomin

Morgan Wallen

Nicki Minaj

P!nk

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Brett Aplin & Burkhard Dallwitz – Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Helena Czajka – Unseen Skies (Original Score Soundtrack)

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Benjamin Northey – Blueback – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Nigel Westlake

Sophie Payten (GORDI), Jason Fernandez – RIDE — Music From the Film

Various Artists – John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music from the Feature Documentary)

Best Cover Art

Private Function – Harry Allan – Studio Balcony – 370HSSV 0773H

Brad Cox – Connor Dewhurst – Acres

Forest Claudette – Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost) & Michelle Grace Hunder – Everything Was Green

Cub Sport – Sam Netterfield & Mia Rankin – Jesus at the Gay Bar

Peach PRC – Peach PRC, Billy Zammit – Manic Dream Pixie

Producer – Best Produced Release

Ruel – M-Phazes – 4th Wall

Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man

Matt Corby – Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn & Alex Henriksson – Everything’s Fine

Troye Sivan – Styalz Fuego – “Rush”

Genesis Owusu – Andrew Klippel & Dave Hammer – STRUGGLER

Engineer – Best Engineered Release

Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla – “Eat Your Man”

Matt Corby – Dann Hume, Chris Collins & Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine

Troye Sivan – Styalz Fuego – “Rush”

Genesis Owusu – Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer & Julian Sudek – STRUGGLER

The Teskey Brothers – Eric J Dubowsky, Sam Teskey & Wayne Connolly – The Winding Way