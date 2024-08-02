On Aug. 1, Adelaide’s Queens Theatre became the epicentre of Australia’s independent music scene as the 2024 AIR Awards celebrated the artists reshaping the industry.

Hosted by Dylan Lewis and Jessica Braithwaite, the evening was punctuated by stellar performances from nominees including Maple Glider, Jack River, Bumpy, Slava Grigoryan, and RVG.

Genesis Owusu dominated the evening, winning Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP for his album STRUGGLER. His team, comprising Ourness, The Annex, and AWAL, also won the Independent Marketing Team of the Year award for their successful promotion of STRUGGLER.

RVG’s Brain Worms secured the Independent Album of the Year award, while Jem Cassar-Daley’s “King of Disappointment” took home Independent Song of the Year.

In genre-specific categories, Dan Sultan’s self-titled album won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album or EP, and Fanny Lumsden’s Hey Dawn was awarded Best Independent Country Album or EP. Polaris captured Best Independent Heavy Album or EP for Fatalism, while Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers earned Best Independent Rock Album or EP with I Love You.

Cub Sport’s Jesus At The Gay Bar received the Best Independent Dance/Electronica Album or EP award, while Josh Pyke’s It’s Gonna Be A Great, Great Day! won Best Independent Children’s Album or EP.

This year, the AIR Awards also introduced new categories recognising behind-the-scenes contributions.

Adam Munnings received the Independent Music Video of the Year award for his work on Cub Sport’s “Keep Me Safe,” and Bonnie Knight was named Independent Producer of the Year for their production on ENOLA’s All Is Forgiven EP.

Don Spencer OAM was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by Merlin, for his contributions to children’s entertainment and his work with the Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF).

AIR CEO Maria Amato announced that the AIR Awards and Indie-Con Australia conference will continue in Adelaide for another two years, supported by the South Australian Government.

“Congratulations to all the nominees and award recipients! It was a great night of celebration and recognition for the talented Australian independent artist and label community,” Amato said.

“We thank all our sponsors and are especially grateful to the South Australian Government through its Music Development Office for their continued support. This will enable us to host the world’s largest independent music conference, A2IM’s Indie Week as part of AIR’s events and expand our ability to facilitate global connections.”

Full List of 2024 AIR Awards Recipients: