American experimental rapper and producer 2hollis is making waves, selling out his debut Australian shows this February.

2hollis (Hollis Frazier-Herndon), a protégé of EDM legend Skrillex, brings strobe-heavy, blown-out pop to the stage. He’s set to play the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on Tuesday, February 11th, and Max Watts in Melbourne (upgraded due to demand) on Wednesday, February 12th. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/2hollis .

He’ll also be part of the 2025 Laneway Festival, touring Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth. Tickets and event information via lanewayfestival.com .

The rising 20-year-old first made an impression with his 2022 album White Tiger. In 2024, he supported Ken Carson on The Chaos Tour, dropped the tracks “crush” and “trauma”, and released his third album, boy. His latest single, “gold”, comes with a self-directed music video.

Pitchfork praised his work, saying: “Hollis’ ability to swerve and synthesize his scatter-brained source material into a unique amalgam of genre-blurring music stands out. It’s an exciting development for an artist who may just be scratching the surface of his best work.”

“boy, is a testament to his vast musical range and depth, showcasing both moments of grandeur and profound intimacy,” added Ones To Watch.

2hollis will kick off 2025 with a sold-out North American tour before heading Down Under.

As 2hollis puts it, he is “connected to the light”—and this is your chance for fans to experience it for themselves.

2hollis Debut Australian Tour 2025

Presented by Penny Drop & Frontier Touring

Tuesday, February 11th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney, NSW

18+

moshtix.com.au Wednesday, February 12th

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC VENUE UPGRADE (Prev. Howler)

Lic. All Ages

oztix.com.au

Also performing at Laneway Festival

via lanewayfestival.com

Thursday, February 6th

Western Springs, Auckland

Saturday, February 8th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Sunday, February 9th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Friday, February 14th

Flemington Park, Melbourne

Saturday, February 15th

Bonython Park, Adelaide

Sunday, February 16th

Wellington Square, Perth

*All shows 16+