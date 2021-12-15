2PM member Chansung has announced that he’s getting married and expecting a child with his partner, and leaving JYP Entertainment next year.

2PM member Chansung surprised fans by announcing that he’s getting married to his longtime partner and expecting to become a father soon. The singer has also revealed that he will be departing from his longtime agency, JYP Entertainment, in January next year.

Chansung revealed the details of his decision in a personal handwritten letter posted to his Instagram. Said letter also revealed that the couple decided to keep their relationship under wraps for this long due to the fact that his fiancée does not work in the entertainment industry.

“There is someone who I have been in a relationship with for a long time. This person has been the resting place for my unstable heart and a friend who I can share anything with for a long time, and she became my girlfriend.” Chansung wrote, before revealing that news of her pregnancy coincided with his discharge from the military.

“The blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year. We are very cautious as she is in the early stage of her pregnancy, but I am sharing this news as I thought that I should tell you first.” he said.

Chansung also revealed that he decided to part with JYP Entertainment, his agency of 15 years, to pursue a solo career. His departure is scheduled for January 2022.

“The decision was made through communication with my future as the priority, and the company willingly gave blessings for my bright future. The company is my root and like an old friend, and we will always support each other’s growth. My definite path has not been decided yet, but I will share plans that won’t cause concern to fans.” he said.

Congratulations poured in after the singer’s announcement. Fellow 2PM member Taecyeon commented on Chansung’s post: “Our youngest member Chansung-ie [heart]. No matter what road you take, I will always support you and stay by your side. I sincerely congratulate you, and be happy!! I love you.”

