Australian rapper 360 has come out swinging with Out of the Blue, an honest fifth album that captures a period of personal change.

Marking his first full-length release since 2017’s Vintage Modern, the 14-track project is a chronicle of grief, addiction, faith, and healing.

Recent singles like “Save My Soul”, “Coastline”, “Someone Else’s Dime” (featuring Conrad Sewell), “Chasing Ghosts”, and the newly released “Broken” have already hinted at the album’s emotional weight. Taken as a whole, Out Of The Blue offers a clear picture of an artist confronting his past and carving out a new path forward.

“This album really represents an important chapter in my life and I hope people can relate it to their own experiences,” 360 tells Tone Deaf. “I was in such a dark, blue place for such a long time, now I’m out of the blue. This album is ego-death.”

Sonically, the album embraces a wide sonic palette mixing classic hip-hop, alt-pop, and soul-baring ballads. “The response has been amazing,” 360 says of the rollout so far. “It’s been really fun to see how people are digesting the album tracks and music videos too — we’ve put a lot of effort into the visuals for this album.”

Standout track “Broken” reunites 360 with long-time collaborator PEZ, along with a powerful vocal turn from Mason Dane. “The song came about super naturally actually,” 360 explains. “I initially wanted PEZ to hop on ‘Save My Soul’… but when I sent him ‘Broken,’ he immediately jumped at the chance to feature on it. It’s a really deep song for both of us, and Mason was just the perfect vocal to add — his voice is like butter!”

The emotional weight of Out of the Blue also ties into the renewed bond between 360 and PEZ, rooted in music and personal transformation. Both artists have opened up about their faith journeys on a recent Forthwrite Podcast episode, and how that spiritual foundation has helped mend and deepen their relationship.

“It’s definitely brought a new level of honesty and purpose to the music,” 360 says. “We’re both more grounded now, and that growth has helped us support each other better, on and off stage.”

That camaraderie is set to shine on 360’s upcoming national headline tour, which kicks off at The Forum in Melbourne next Friday, July 18th. Following the success of 2023’s ‘Back to Life’ run, these new dates promise a fully realised production and a career spanning setlist.

“I am so excited. No nerves, just excitement,” 360 says. “With the bigger rooms we’ve been able to up production, and this set is something I’ve never done before. The set list is a journey through my entire career — you’ll hear a bunch of songs I haven’t played in years from Falling & Flying all the way to Out of the Blue. It’s going to be fun.”

He adds, “Sharing the stage with PEZ every night is going to be epic. For those who haven’t heard ‘The Festival Song’ live before, now is your chance.”

With an album, a tour, and a podcast all running full steam ahead, it would be easy to assume 360 is chasing momentum. But he’s quick to clarify what’s keeping him anchored through the chaos.

“Not attaching my self-worth to the results,” he puts simply.

360’s Out of the Blue is out now via Teamwrk Records.

360 Australian Tour

With special guest PEZ

Tickets via 360music.com.au

Friday, July 18th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC



Saturday, July 19th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Friday, July 25th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW



Saturday, July 26th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Friday, August 1st

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Saturday, August 2nd

Metro City, Perth WA