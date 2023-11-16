We all have opinions about which old bands should get back together, but Catholic Guilt have stronger opinions on the matter than most.

The rising Melbourne alternative rock band released their nostalgic new single, “Can You See Me?”, earlier this month, and the track fondly recalls the rock and pop-punk that dominated in the early ’00s. Close your eyes and you could be listening to Biffy Clyro or Powderfinger or any number of classic bands from that era.

Interestingly for a song so wrapped up in nostalgic tones, “Can You See Me?” is a tale of lost identity and feeling at odds with yourself. “That feeling was brought on by a period of intense emotional and physical upheaval caused by a variety of interpersonal issues and a few serious life and career setbacks,” explains lead singer Brenton Harris.

“All of these issues coalesced around the time of the lockdowns and ended up impacting life on the other side of it, resulting in me living life as a version of myself that felt so unfamiliar, so unconfident, so shaken, so entirely unlike ‘me’. Writing the song allowed me to process and heal and move onto the next evolution of ‘myself’.”

Created in collaboration with Karl Baldwin, the accompanying music video plays on the use of silhouettes, leaving plenty of room for one’s own interpretation (watch below).

“Can You See Me?” is the second single released by Catholic Guilt (whose band name cuts close to the bone for this writer) this year, following “Live for the Rush”. The band last released an EP three years ago with This Is What Honesty Sounds Like, which helped them land a triple j Unearthed featured artist spot.

After listening to their throwback single, Tone Deaf asked each member of Catholic Guilt to tell us the iconic Aussie and Kiwi bands from the ’00s they want to see back next year. You can also catch the band launch their new single at The Tote on Saturday, November 18th (ticket information here).

Catholic Guilt’s “Can You See Me?” is out now via Wiretap Records.

Ben (Bass) – Machine Gun Fellatio

One of the most stupidly brilliant bands to ever exist. Exceptional songwriters and musicians who wrote incredibly silly, sleazy, funky af songs. The music industry in 2023 is far too serious – everyone is trying to be “professional.” We need a band of motherfuckers on motorcycles to remind us it’s okay to get dressed up and have fun.

Dean (Guitar/Vox) – Powderfinger

I’d love Powderfinger to join the cast of Aussie bands treating us with a comeback. Their music was a big part of the soundtrack to my late teens and is tied to many great memories with my closest mates. I’m ready to be part of the crowd, united once again, belting out the words to “These Days”, reminiscing – feeling joy, sadness, love and hope all at once.

Meg (Guitar/Vox) – 48May

My all-time fave as a teenager. That classic pop-punk vibe. Probably New Zealand’s closest link to that US pop-punk sound. They need to reform in 2024 and convince Goodnight Nurse to start playing shows again. Then I can take the boys home to NZ with me and we can all play a show together and teenage me can live the dream.

Michael (Drums) – Trial Kennedy

Trial Kennedy were one of the first local bands I followed that made a mark on the Aussie music scene. There’s something special about being there in the beginning, following a band while they are putting out EPs and playing local dive bars, then seeing them progress to releasing an LP and playing festivals like Soundwave. Opening for Trial Kennedy in my hometown whilst in my previous band was also a highlight as it was by far the biggest crowd we had played to at the time and the most notable lead we had supported.

Brenton (Vox) – Horsell Common

My dream answer is Silverchair, but Daniel [Johns] has made it very obvious that’ll never happen, so let’s go with something much more attainable and say Horsell Common. These Melbourne rockers are criminally underrated. A stellar combination of quality songwriting, heartfelt vocals, dirty guitars and powerhouse rhythms, their full-length, The Rescue, has hooks for days.

One of those bands that was just around at the wrong time, this band absolutely crushed live and I could see them doing well in 2024, playing alongside bands in that Domestic La La scene. Would actually pair perfectly with Michael’s choice! I wouldn’t say no to an After The Fall or Something With Numbers reunion either, but the latter might be hard now Jake [Griggs] is an air fryer king!