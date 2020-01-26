The little legend himself, Caleb H, has been invited up on stage with Slipknot after two videos of his caught the world’s attention, and the attention of band member Jay Weinberg.

Earlier this week, five-year-old drumming sensation Caleb H stole the heart of Slipknot fans worldwide, after perfectly air-drumming along to the band’s set. He followed it up with a drum cover which was uploaded to YouTube and now he was invited backstage to hang with the band and Jay Weinberg even brought him onstage to throw some drum sticks into the crowd with him.

The meeting between the legend himself and the band members took place at Slipknot’s show in Birmingham, England, and was documented on Weinberg’s Instagram, where he posted a slideshow of pictures and video. Caleb, decked out in a Weinberg-styled mask and red Slipknot jumpsuit, got the opportunity of a lifetime, playing on Weinberg’s massive kit and posing for pictures with all the members of Slipknot.

Weinberg walked to the front of the stage with young Caleb, which was met with an overwhelming response from the crowd. With a few drumsticks in hand, the Slipknot member schooled the youngster on being a professional rocker, encouraging him to toss some sticks into the audience before posing for another photo and walking offstage.

“It was such a blast inviting this young shredder Caleb to last night’s show in Birmingham,” Weinberg wrote on Instagram.

You can view pics of Caleb with the band below.

Just a few days ago, the little legend became a viral sensation for his Slipknot drum cover.

“Caleb loves Slipknot and [former drummer] Joey Jordison,” the video’s description reads. “For Halloween 2019, he wanted to dress as Joey and record this song.” (It seems as if the budding musician’s viral fame prompted his parents to upload the performance — as it only emerged on YouTube Jan. 17.)

Watch Caleb H, the little rock legend, performing his drum cover below.