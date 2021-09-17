In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 50 Cent talked about why he thinks Eminem was reluctant to act after 8 Mile.

ICYMI, 50 Cent recently announced that Eminem would be joining his upcoming Starz series, Black Mafia Family, as White Boy Rick. Fans of Eminem will know that the rapper has been reluctant to return to acting after an impressive stint on the 2002 movie 8 Mile, which won an Oscar.

Speculating why Eminem hasn’t prioritised acting since 8 Mile, 50 said: “I think he had a terrible experience on the 8 Mile project. He just didn’t want to go back again, like, ever again.”

50 also revealed that following 8 Mile, he received multiple calls and role offers to bring Eminem on. The latter would, however, reject the roles and pitch 50 Cent on a remake of the 1979 movie The Warriors. “Did you just miss the eight million dollars [offered]?” he remembered telling Eminem. The rapper, however, only answered with: “And he’s like, ‘Let’s go record records!'”

Bringing Eminem on for BMF, thus, was equally tough for 50 Cent.

“I persuaded him to come [aboard],” he said, saying that he was personally involved with Eminem for most of the process. “I actually directed the episode that he’s in. … I called him, I put pressure on him.”

In his own words, 50 Cent did not want to make a seminal story about Detroit without having Eminem be a part of it. “I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF. We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.” he said in a statement confirming news of Eminem joining the cast of BMF.

50 Cent’s upcoming series also stars Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, and Serayah in cameos. Recalling his experience directing Snoop Dogg, 50 distinctly remembers trying to convince him to stop smoking weed on set. When requested to slow down before coming on set and doing his takes, Snoop would just say: “It’s legal, 50, it’s legal! Why you telling me to stop it?”

