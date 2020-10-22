It could be a win-win for the US after 50 Cent announced that he’s decided to leave the country if Donald Trump loses the election.

According to Yahoo, his decision was made after Trump’s Presidential rival shared his proposed tax plan this week. Joe Biden plans to raise taxes only on citizens making over $400,000 while cutting taxes for everyone making less than that.

After finding out that the wealthiest people living in the states of California, New York, and New Jersey could see up to 62% of their income taxed before deductions, credits, offsets, and loopholes under Biden’s initiative, the rapper wasn’t best pleased. The multi-millionaire decided to leave his home country if Biden is successful.

Announcing his plan on social media, Fiddy wrote: “explain 62% to me. I’m packing my bags everybody that has money is gonna move.”

It comes after he shared his endorsement of Trump for a second term on Monday, October 19th, controversially saying he’s voting for him even if he “doesn’t like black people.”

It wasn’t so long ago that 50 Cent found himself in financial trouble. Back in 2015, he filed for chapter 11 reorganisation, citing debts of $36m and assets of less than $20m. Gross financial mismanagement? Problem with paying your fare debts? It’s easy to see what binds Trump and 50 Cent together in unholy matrimony.

Unsurprisingly, many were quick to express their disappointment and anger towards 50 Cent. This included one of his ex-girlfriends, the comedian Chelsea Handler. “You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend,” she wrote, to which 50 Cent shared a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram.

“Oh my god this is affecting my love life now,” he wrote. “I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl.”

In a battle of talk show blondes , Fox News host Tomi Lahren backed the rapper , praising him for joining her on the “Trump Train.” Between Handler and Lahren, we know who we’d rather align ourselves with.

Check out ‘Candy Shop’ by 50 Cent: