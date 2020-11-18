In wild claims, 50 Cent has said he’s “sure” that Lil Wayne was paid to support Donald Trump ahead of the US presidential election.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club radio show (via NME), Cent revealed that he himself was offered a whopping US $1 Million to perform at Trump’s inauguration had he won a second term.

“[They were] offering me a million dollars to come to Trump’s inauguration, right? I passed on it,” he said.

“[It was] $500,000, and then it went up to $1 million while I was still confused with whether I should do it.”

When asked whether he thought Lil Wayne had received a similar payout for endorsing Trump, 50 Cent replied: “Oh yeah. I’m sure. Easily… he got paid.”

The claims come off the back of Wayne meeting with Trump and praising him on social media last month.

In a hilarious twist, Wayne was reportedly dumped by girlfriend Denise Bidot for his public fraternising with Trump.

Meanwhile, Cent memorably backtracked on his endorsement of Trump following the swift backlash.

Although he originally urged his followers to vote for Trump because of Joe Biden’s proposed tax rates, Cent appeared to take his comments back when called out by former girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

“Fuck Donald Trump, I never liked him, for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history LOL, ” he tweeted at the time.

Given this remark, it’s no wonder he told The Breakfast Club that he passed on the Trump campaign’s alleged offer.

According to Cent, he turned down the opportunity because of his belief that Trump was attempting to win votes from the African-American community through him.

“He participated with different artists and shit like that for the black vote… And I’m going, ‘Nah, I ain’t gon’ put myself in that position,’ ’cause I didn’t know what I was got to do to recover from it, right? To be honest with you,” he said.

Check out ‘In Da Club’ by 50 Cent: