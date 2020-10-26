Just days after publicly endorsing Donald Trump for reelection, 50 Cent appears to have backtracked on his plan to vote for him.

The rapper took to Twitter to share a clip of former girlfriend Chelsea Handler’s interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed his support of Trump.

“You heard about my ex-boyfriend, right? And his support of Donald Trump? He says he doesn’t want to pay 62 per cent of taxes, which by the way isn’t a plan of Biden’s. That’s a lie,” Handler said during the interview (via Revolt.tv).

“He shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook,” she continued.

“So I haven’t heard back from him yet, but I am willing to, you know, seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump… I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about,” she concluded.

Handler’s comments come off the back of 50 Cent declaring that he would vote for Donald Trump because of Joe Biden’s proposed tax rates.

“WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE For TRUMP) I’M OUT. FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

In response to Handler’s comments, however, Cent is now claiming he “never liked” Trump.

“A what, another spin Fuck Donald Trump, I never liked him, for all I know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history LOL, ” he tweeted.

“Does this tweet [mean] we can count on a vote for you for @JoeBiden?” Handler asked, to which Cent has yet to respond.

