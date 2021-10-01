Content Warning: This article about 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj discusses sexual assault.

If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

A rom com starring 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj would no doubt be iconic.

And now in a new interview, Complex has reported that 50 Cent has shared his thoughts on the idea of one day working with Minaj on a movie.

He mentioned that two share a lot in common, with one of those major things being the fact that they both grew up in New York’s South Jamaica, Queens.

The ‘In Da Club’ rapper said, “You know who would probably be fun to work with? Nicki Minaj would be fun to be in a romantic comedy with.”

“I kinda understand her a little bit more than the other people. When she’s being an asshole it’s because she’s telling you, ‘You’re not going to take advantage of me.’”

50 Cent also has been paying attention to the recent backlash Minaj faced for her recent comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and also what’s been happening in relation to her husband.

In 1994 a woman named Jennifer Hough reported Minaj’s now-husband, Kenneth Petty to the police for rape charges.

Petty was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and later on, pleaded guilty to attempted rape.

Earlier this year, Hough sued Minaj and Petty claiming they allegedly harassed her to pressure her into taking back her claims and also that the couple tried to harass her and her family, offering her compensation to drop the charges.

Continuing on in the interview, 50 Cent said, “I feel like she’s being attacked in a different way publicly.”

“It’s because of… choices [like] who you decide to be with. C’mon bro… that’s her personal life and she’s decided her personal business is personal. Why do you care?”

