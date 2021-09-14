A grand total of 165 songs were recommended to be banned from American radio in the wake of 9/11, and seven of those were by Aussie royalty AC/DC.

Following the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center towers that ultimately took 2,977 lives, several media companies censored art that was deemed to be insensitive or triggering.

Three days after the attack, Clear Channel Communications (now iHeartMedia) sent an announcement to their 1,000+ radio stations with a list of songs that they considered inappropriate to continue playing.

According to Kerrang, while some DJs chose to continue playing these tracks regardless, they were strongly urged not to.

AC/DC hold the dubious honour of having the most songs that were individually named on the list, while a blanket ban was placed on all Rage Against the Machine tracks.

Meanwhile, The Beatles and Metallica had the joint second highlight number of songs named on the list with four each.

The only other Australian act on the list was Savage Garden, whose track ‘Crash and Burn’ was suggested not to be played.

