A grand total of 165 songs were recommended to be banned from American radio in the wake of 9/11, and seven of those were by Aussie royalty AC/DC.
Following the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center towers that ultimately took 2,977 lives, several media companies censored art that was deemed to be insensitive or triggering.
Three days after the attack, Clear Channel Communications (now iHeartMedia) sent an announcement to their 1,000+ radio stations with a list of songs that they considered inappropriate to continue playing.
According to Kerrang, while some DJs chose to continue playing these tracks regardless, they were strongly urged not to.
AC/DC hold the dubious honour of having the most songs that were individually named on the list, while a blanket ban was placed on all Rage Against the Machine tracks.
Meanwhile, The Beatles and Metallica had the joint second highlight number of songs named on the list with four each.
The only other Australian act on the list was Savage Garden, whose track ‘Crash and Burn’ was suggested not to be played.
Love Classic Rock?
Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.
Check out the full list of songs that Clear Channel wanted to be banned from radio after 9/11:
- 3 Doors Down — Duck and Run
- 311 — Down
- AC/DC — Shot Down in Flames
- AC/DC — Shoot to Thrill
- AC/DC — Dirty Deeds
- AC/DC — Highway to Hell
- AC/DC — Safe in New York City
- AC/DC — TNT
- AC/DC — Hell’s Bells
- Ad Libs — The Boy from New York City
- Alanis Morissette — Ironic
- Alice in Chains — Rooster
- Alice in Chains — Sea of Sorrow
- Alice in Chains — Down in a Hole
- Alice in Chains — Them Bones
- Alien Ant Farm — Smooth Criminal
- Animals — We Gotta Get Out of This Place
- Arthur Brown — Fire
- Bangles — Walk Like an Egyptian
- Barenaked Ladies — Falling for the First Time
- Barry McGuire — Eve of Destruction
- Beastie Boys — Sure Shot
- Beastie Boys — Sabotage
- The Beatles — A Day in the Life
- The Beatles — Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds
- The Beatles — Ticket To Ride
- The Beatles — Obla Di, Obla Da
- Billy Joel — Only the Good Die Young
- Black Sabbath — War Pigs
- Black Sabbath — Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
- Blood Sweat and Tears — And When I Die
- Blue Oyster Cult — Burnin’ For You
- Bob Dylan/Guns N Roses — Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
- Bobby Darin — Mack the Knife
- Boston — Smokin’
- Brooklyn Bridge — Worst That Could Happen
- Bruce Springsteen — I’m On Fire
- Bruce Springsteen — Goin’ Down
- Bruce Springstein — War
- Buddy Holly and the Crickets — That’ll Be the Day
- Bush — Speed Kills
- Carole King — I Feel the Earth Move
- Cat Stevens — Peace Train
- Cat Stevens — Morning Has Broken
- Chi-Lites — Have You Seen Her
- The Clash — Rock the Casbah
- Creedence Clearwater Revival — Travelin’ Band
- The Cult — Fire Woman
- Dave Clark Five — Bits and Pieces
- Dave Matthews Band — Crash Into Me
- Dio — Holy Diver
- Don McLean — American Pie
- The Doors — The End
- Drifters — On Broadway
- Drowning Pool — Bodies
- Edwin Starr — War
- Elton John — Benny & The Jets
- Elton John — Daniel
- Elton John — Rocket Man
- Elvis — (You’re the) Devil in Disguise
- Everclear — Santa Monica
- Filter — Hey Man, Nice Shot
- Fontella Bass — Rescue Me
- Foo Fighters — Learn to Fly
- Jimi Hendrix — Hey Joe
- Frank Sinatra — New York, New York
- Fuel — Bad Day
- The Gap Band — You Dropped a Bomb On Me
- Godsmack — Bad Religion
- Green Day — Brain Stew
- Happenings — See You in September
- Herman’s Hermits — Wonderful World
- Hollies — He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother
- Frank Wilson — Last Kiss
- Jackson Brown — Doctor My Eyes
- James Taylor — Fire and Rain
- Jan and Dean — Dead Man’s Curve
- Jerry Lee Lewis — Great Balls of Fire
- Jimi Hendrix — Hey Joe
- John Lennon — Imagine
- John Mellencamp — Crumbling Down
- John Mellencamp — I’m On Fire
- John Parr — St. Elmo’s Fire
- Judas Priest — Some Heads Are Gonna Roll
- Kansas — Dust in the Wind
- Korn — Falling Away From Me
- Led Zeppelin — Stairway to Heaven
- Lenny Kravitz — Fly Away
- Limp Bizkit — Break Stuff
- Local H — Bound for the Floor
- Los Bravos — Black is Black
- Louis Armstrong — What A Wonderful World
- Lynyrd Skynyrd — Tuesday’s Gone
- Martha & the Vandellas — Nowhere to Run
- Martha & the Vandellas — Dancing in the Streets
- Megadeth — Dread and the Fugitive
- Megadeth — Sweating Bullets
- Metallica — Seek and Destroy
- Metallica — Harvester or Sorrow
- Metallica — Enter Sandman
- Metallica — Fade to Black
- Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels — Devil with the Blue Dress
- Mudvayne — Death Blooms
- Neil Diamond — America
- Nina — 99 Luft Balloons/99 Red Balloons
- Nine Inch Nails — Head Like a Hole
- Norman Greenbaum — Spirit in the Sky
- Oingo Boingo — Dead Man’s Party
- Ozzy Osbourne — Suicide Solution
- Paper Lace — The Night Chicago Died
- Pat Benatar — Hit Me with Your Best Shot
- Pat Benatar — Love is a Battlefield
- Paul McCartney and Wings — Live and Let Die
- Peter Gabriel — When You’re Falling
- Peter and Gordon — I Go To Pieces
- Peter and Gordon — A World Without Love
- Peter Paul and Mary — Blowin’ in the Wind
- Peter Paul and Mary — Leavin’ on a Jet Plane
- Petula Clark — A Sign of the Times
- Phil Collins — In the Air Tonight
- Pink Floyd — Run Like Hell
- Pink Floyd — Mother
- O.D.- Boom
- Pretenders — My City Was Gone
- Queen — Another One Bites the Dust
- Queen — Killer Queen
- All Rage Against The Machine songs
- Red Hot Chili Peppers — Aeroplane
- Red Hot Chili Peppers — Under the Bridge
- REM — It’s the End of the World as We Know It
- Rickey Nelson — Travelin’ Man
- Rolling Stones — Ruby Tuesday
- Saliva — Click Click Boom
- Sam Cooke — Wonderful World
- Santana — Evil Ways
- Savage Garden — Crash and Burn
- Shelly Fabares — Johnny Angel
- Simon And Garfunkel — Bridge Over Troubled Water
- Skeeter Davis — End of the World
- Slipknot — Left Behind
- Slipknot — Wait and Bleed
- Smashing Pumpkins — Bullet With Butterfly Wings
- Soundgarden — Blow Up the Outside World
- Soundgarden — Fell on Black Days
- Soundgarden — Black Hole Sun
- Steam — Na Na Na Na Hey Hey
- Steve Miller — Jet Airliner
- Stone Temple Pilots — Big Bang Baby
- Stone Temple Pilots — Dead and Bloated
- Sugar Ray — Fly
- Surfaris — Wipeou
- System of a Down — Chop Suey!
- Talking Heads — Burning Down the House
- Temple of the Dog — Say Hello to Heaven
- Third Eye Blind — Jumper
- Three Degrees — When Will I See You Again
- Tom Petty — Free Fallin’
- Tool — Intolerance
- Tramps — Disco Inferno
- U2 — Sunday Bloody Sunday
- Van Halen — Dancing In The Street
- Van Halen — Jump
- Yager and Evans — In the Year 2525
- Youngbloods — Get Together
- Zombies — She’s Not There